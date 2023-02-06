ORBIT® GUM EMBRACES ROLLER SKATING TREND THROUGH LIMITED-EDITION ROLLER SKATE CUSTOMIZATION KITS AND COMMUNITY FUNDING

The Mars gum brand is dropping skate customization kits and providing supportive funds to skate community initiatives to inspire fans to "Do What Makes You Ding"

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its confidence-boosting "Do What Makes You Ding" campaign, ORBIT® gum, proudly part of Mars, tapped into the trendy reemergence of roller skating by dropping limited edition "Roller Ding" skate kits and providing financial support for skate community initiatives. The brand's refreshed motto of "Do What Makes You Ding" aims to encourage people to do what they love, express their authentic selves and feel confident while doing it – which are practices that are at the heart of roller-skating pop culture.

The ORBIT limited edition “Roller Ding” skate kits feature a collection of customizable essentials, inclusive of a pair of Impala quad roller skates and various self-expressive accessories, charms and crafting supplies (PRNewswire)

Putting its branded and fun spin on roller skates, the ORBIT limited edition "Roller Ding" skate kits feature a collection of customizable essentials, inclusive of a pair of Impala quad roller skates and various self-expressive accessories, charms and crafting supplies. Now through Friday, February 10, consumers can enter for the chance to win their own ORBIT Roller Ding skate kit by visiting ORBIT's announcement post on Instagram with the details to enter. At the giveaway's close, 10 lucky winners will be selected and announced on ORBIT's social channels.

"At Mars, we are all about inspiring moments of everyday happiness, and we hope that through ORBIT, we can help people to look, feel and be the best version of themselves – both on and off the roller rink," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Marketing Director at Mars. "We are delighted to support a community as fun-loving, inclusive and expressive as the skate community through our funding efforts and look forward to getting our special Roller Ding skate kits in the hands of seasoned and aspiring skaters alike."

To make an impact in the greater skating community by providing funding for more safe skate spaces, ORBIT is proudly supporting Butter Roll™, a New York-based skate brand and social enterprise focused on BIPOC wellness through roller skating and the arts. ORBIT will provide a $25,000 grant to further fund Butter Roll's community-driven skate initiatives, including Honor Roll™, to make skating more approachable, accessible and affordable.

"Skating is so much more than a sport or pastime – it's a safe space for people to express themselves and come together, and our world needs more of that," said Amy "Amz" Collado, founder of Butter Roll. "We are incredibly thankful for ORBIT's support, as Butter Roll and its mission are growing, allowing us to continue to make a positive impact in our community and for supporting our small business"

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

ABOUT BUTTER ROLL

Butter Roll is a New York City based skate brand and social enterprise whose central focus is supporting wellness of Urban Diaspora-identifying communities through roller skating, the arts and social justice causes. Producing open-format events, community focused initiatives, and specialty collaborations with NYC creatives, Butter Roll is becoming one of the most unique conceptual brands coming out of the east coast to date.

