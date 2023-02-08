Broan-NuTone® Earns 2023 Best of IBS™ Award For Overture™

Fully-automated fresh air system named Best Indoor Product by National Association of Home Builders

HARTFORD, Wis., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overture™ , the fully-automated fresh air system from Broan-NuTone® , has been awarded 2023 Best of IBS™ for Best Indoor Product by the National Association of Home Builders. The Broan Elite® 21-Inch Custom Range Hood Power Pack, with SmartSense® (PM600SSV) , was also selected as a Best Kitchen & Bath Products finalist.

Broan-NuTone named 2023 Best of IBS Awards winner for Overture fully-automated fresh air system.

Overture works by monitoring the home's indoor air quality for increased levels of air pollution caused by humidity, VOCs, smoke, carbon dioxide and small particles (sometimes referred to as PM2.5). When the system's sensors detect poor air quality, it automatically switches on the appropriate Broan-NuTone ventilation fan, rangehood, fresh air system or supply fan to eliminate pollutants while also bringing in fresh, clean air from outside.

Users can manage Overture through its dedicated mobile app, available for iOS and Android. A recent app update allows the system to connect to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) outdoor weather monitoring system. With the new feature, Overture can determine when to distribute outdoor air in the home based on EPA recommendations. If outdoor air is unfavorable, it can shut down a home's fresh air system (ERV or HRV) until outdoor air quality improves. App users can also view an AQI score and detailed report of their indoor air quality history.

"Overture was developed to provide consumers with an intelligent, fully automated system that improves their lives by improving their home's indoor air quality," said Dave Jones, senior marketing communications and brand manager for Broan-NuTone. "We couldn't be prouder to have Overture recognized by the National Association of Home Builders this year as we continue our work to innovate the industry."

This year's winners of the 10th annual Best of IBS Awards were selected from more than 400 entries in nine categories and evaluated for the best combination of design, functionality and innovation, as well as its usefulness to consumers and home builders.

For more information on Broan-NuTone's new products and industry innovations, visit https://www.broan-nutone.com/en-us . To learn more about 2023 Best of IBS Awards winners, visit buildersshow.com/generic.aspx?genericContentID=279171 .

About Broan-NuTone®

Broan-NuTone® LLC is North America's fresh air leader. We believe that better quality air means a better quality of life. We lead North America in manufacturing and distributing residential ventilation products, including range hoods, ventilation fans, heater/fan/light combination units, balanced ventilation systems (fresh air systems), built-in heaters, attic ventilators, and residential built-in convenience products, including doorbells, air purifiers and central vacuum systems. Broan-NuTone® LLC is proud to be an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.

