Freddy's new Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich and Birthday Cake Shake now available for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich and Birthday Cake Shake. The limited-time offers are available to order starting Feb. 15 through April 18 at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun.

"Our guests highly anticipate the return of our fish sandwich each year. This spring, we're offering a new, enhanced fish product we're sure both returning and new guests will enjoy," said Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is a premium fish option made with succulent and flakey Alaska flounder that pairs perfectly with the special tartar sauce we prepare in-house."

The new Freddy's Birthday Cake Shake comes with creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with confetti cake pieces, cupcake syrup and rainbow sprinkles, then garnished with a piece of cotton candy on top.

"February is Freddy Simon's birthday month, and there is no better way to celebrate our namesake's legacy and honor his memory than with a Birthday Cake Shake. Freddy always valued spending quality time with loved ones and celebrating with friends," said Rueckel. "So, in honor of Freddy, our new Birthday Cake Shake is a fun and festive treat featuring craveable flavors that guests will want to enjoy for everyday celebrations. Finishing off the shake with a piece of sweet and fluffy cotton candy on top truly makes for an irresistible treat."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 450 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy and No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

