Hilb Group Expands into Mississippi, Acquires The Nowell Agency to Build Upon Southeast Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired The Nowell Agency, based in Mississippi, further expanding the company's growing presence in the Southeast region and building on its property and casualty expertise. The acquisition took effect December 1, 2022.

With offices in Brandon, Greenwood, Tupelo, Byram, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, The Nowell Agency provides an extensive array of insurance products for both individuals and businesses. The agency was established on the premise of providing affordable, customized insurance solutions for a variety of clients based on their unique requirements and needs, including specialized industries such as fuel distribution, habitational, agribusiness, and more. Michael Nowell and his team of insurance professionals will become part of Hilb Group's Southeast regional operations.

"Joining Hilb Group is an important step for us in continuing to grow and provide the best products to our clients," said Michael Nowell. "We are excited to deliver the same local, trusted service and commitment to our customers, while adding to our resources and contributing to Hilb Group's overall growth strategy for the future."

With the addition of The Nowell Agency, Hilb Group now has locations in 24 states, including a broad presence throughout the southeastern United States, as well as service to all 50 states.

"We are pleased to welcome The Nowell Agency and to expand our operations into an important state such as Mississippi," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "Michael and his team bring a strong knowledge of diverse customer needs and are geographically positioned throughout the state to provide superior products and service. Our partnership represents an ideal entry into Mississippi, and we look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 150 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 24 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

