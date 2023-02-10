Brookdale Emphasizes the Importance of Connection and Intimacy for Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living is helping break down common misconceptions about seniors and relationships.

There is a popular belief that close connections and even romantic relationships are less of a priority as we age. However, the National Council on Aging shares quite the opposite: strong social connections can strengthen our immune system and increase our chances of living a longer life. "Connection, friendship and love are certainly alive and well in our communities across the country," said Camille Jordan, senior vice president of Clinical Services. "At Brookdale, we support seniors in all aspects of their lives, including supporting those who find fulfilling relationships, romantic or platonic, as older adults."

Jordan shares important information about love and relationships as we age in this video including:

Misconceptions: One of the biggest misconceptions is that older adults are not interested in intimacy or developing new relationships.

Intimacy and Connection Enhancing Your Life: Meaningful relationships can make you feel more alive and prevent feelings of isolation.

