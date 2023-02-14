Alexandria Venture Investments Ranked Among Top Five Most Active U.S.-Based Investors in Agrifoodtech for Third Consecutive Year

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations with approximately 1,000 tenants and an asset base in North America of over 74 million SF, today announced that it was ranked by AgFunder as one of the top five most active U.S.-based investors in agrifoodtech for the third consecutive year. This noteworthy recognition, which is based on the number of companies in which Alexandria invested in 2022, highlights the company's continued leadership within the agrifoodtech industry and its deep commitment to supporting cutting-edge companies that are accelerating and scaling transformative technological innovations to ensure a more nutritious, accessible, resilient and economically viable global food supply as well as to mitigate the impacts of climate change — endeavors that are vital to effecting lasting change that will improve nutrition to advance human health. Alexandria's highly focused agrifoodtech investing continues to provide keen insights into sector-wide trends, deepen its relationships with influential ecosystem stakeholders and further enhance its REIT industry-leading client base of high-quality and diverse tenants. For more than two decades, Alexandria has developed and operated state-of-the-art R&D and greenhouse infrastructure and actively invested in impactful agrifoodtech companies that are advancing novel approaches that have immense potential to address pressing societal issues around sustainability, agriculture, food and nutrition.

(PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Macro challenges, such as a changing climate, aggressive geopolitics and decades of unsustainable farming practices, continue to adversely impact our food supply and therefore our health, creating a massive opportunity for innovative agrifoodtech solutions, such as the development of climate-resilient crops and more sustainable protein sources," said Blake Stevens, PhD, vice president of science and technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Like never before, consumers are demanding transparency and action to combat these global concerns. Alexandria is proud to lead the way in identifying and supporting new technologies, especially those at the intersection of climate, agriculture and food, that will vastly improve the way we live, what we eat and how we work and, in turn, help fulfill our overall mission to advance human health."

Venture capital investment in the agrifoodtech sector skyrocketed with more than $130 billion invested over the five-year period from 2017 to 2021, compared with only $30 billion over the previous five years. Additionally, preliminary data for 2022 is tracking to be the second-highest funding year on record as investors continue to recognize the broad opportunities for disruption in this mission-critical industry. In the face of having to meet the nutritional needs of the world's growing population and address pressing sustainability and climate issues, developing and adopting new strategies and technologies is imperative to help solve these complex and far-reaching challenges. Alexandria Venture Investments' agrifoodtech investments are focused on driving innovation across a range of emerging technologies, including data-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning, synthetic biology, gene editing, robotics and sustainable protein production, which are poised to dramatically redefine traditional agricultural practices while creating a more secure, healthier and productive global food system to benefit society for the long term.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to approximately 1,000 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $35.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.6 million SF as of December 31, 2022, which includes 41.8 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 17.3 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the likelihood of continued investment activity by the Alexandria Venture Investments platform and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., the potential impacts of such investments on Alexandria's business and the companies in which Alexandria invests, the current and future development and effectiveness of agrifoodtech and the impact of such agrifoodtech on climate change and other societal issues, such as sustainability, agriculture, food and nutrition. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Strategic Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.