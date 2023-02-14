Huntington Private Bank wins best firm culture from Private Asset Management Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Private Bank, the wealth-management arm of Huntington National Bank, has received the Best Firm Culture award from the 2023 Private Asset Management Awards, an annual program recognizing the best of the U.S. wealth management industry.

Huntington Private Bank (PRNewswire)

The culture award recognizes a firm for "creating an inclusive and positive working environment for its staff," according to the program organizer, With Intelligence, which provides data, financial news and analysis to the global asset-management industry. Huntington Private Bank won the culture category for medium- to small-size firms.

"A positive, welcoming culture is one of our top priorities," said Mike Robinson, head of Huntington Private Bank. "Our colleagues are our biggest competitive advantage and differentiator, so we want to be the best place they have ever worked. That's why we're committed to investing in them, helping them grow and develop, giving them the tools to succeed and supporting them in everything they do for clients."

"Because of our colleagues, we're fulfilling Huntington's purpose—making people's lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve," Robinson added. "Through their dedication to our clients, we're able to continue growing our business, entering new markets and further differentiating ourselves in the industry."

Huntington Private Bank serves high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions by providing banking, lending, investments, trust administration, wealth strategy and planning, and insurance products, services and advice through a local team of financial professionals. Huntington welcomes all C-suite executives and business owners as Private Bank clients if their businesses are bank customers.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $183 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

