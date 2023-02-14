Project Hive Pet Company launches The Hive Scent Collection of Dog Toys!

B-Corp Certified pet company dedicated to saving the bees launches dog toys with scents appealing to both humans and dogs

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Hive Pet Company is launching a line of pet toys with scents designed to please both dogs and humans. The new dog-approved toys, spanning five beautiful colors and scents, will be available in February 2023.

The fragrant dog toys offer a new level of enrichment and engagement for dogs. The Hive Scent Collection includes five scents that both humans and dogs appreciate, including Wild Berry, Tropical Coconut, Calming Lavender, Sweet Mango, and Soothing Vanilla. In alignment with Project Hive Pet Company's mission to save the bees, all aromas in the Hive Scent Collection are inspired by plants that feed and need bees for pollination.

Three toys will offer the scents: the popular Hive Chew Toy and Hive Fetch Stick (designed to serve as treat dispensers for Hive Chew Sticks or other treats) and the Hive Disc + Lick Mat. The new line of made-in-the-USA toys maintains all the benefits of the original unscented dog toys. They float, are dishwasher-safe (the scent will not dissipate), BPA-free, gentle on dogs' teeth and gums, and recyclable.

"Dogs engage with the world through their sense of smell," said Project Hive Pet Company Co-founder Jim Schifman. "These scented toys are intentionally designed to connect to our save-the-bees mission, appeal to humans, and most importantly, fulfill a key enrichment need for dogs."

The pet company recently became B-Corp Certified and is dedicated to using business as a force for good. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Project Hive Pet Company helps save bees by restoring vital habitat for the declining bee population through its nonprofit partners in the U.S. and Canada. Bees pollinate about a third of our food supply and increase crop value by more than $15 billion. Project Hive Pet Company's goal is to establish more than 50 million square feet of healthy wildflower habitat by 2025. The company has already helped plant over 5 million square feet of habitat in North America.

These environmentally friendly, woof-worthy™ dog toys and treats are available at select local pet stores across the USA and Canada and online at projecthivepetcompany.com.

Project Hive Pet Company was founded to use business as a force good and with a mission to save the bees. Project Hive Pet Company makes USA-made interactive dog toys and treats that work together to create a fun, engaging experience for dogs. Hive dog treats help clean dogs' teeth, are vegetarian and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Hive dog toys float, are dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, recyclable, and gentle on dogs' teeth and gums. Every purchase helps to save bees by planting wildflowers—restoring vital habitat for the declining bee population. Let's make our planet thrive—one happy dog and countless bees at a time. For more information, visit www.projecthivepetcompany.com.

