Revenue Grid Recognized in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams worldwide, announced that it was named one of the 50 Best Sales Products in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, attracting 80 million buyers annually. The annual Best Software Awards honor the world's top software companies and products based on reviews from real users.

The Best Sales Products list highlights software that provides outstanding customer service and experience. Revenue Grid is included on this list thanks to its advanced revenue intelligence platform. The platform delivers data integrity with automated activity capture, identifies and eliminates revenue leaks through AI-based analysis, and implements best practices with Revenue Signals to prevent future leaks.

One of the recent reviews shows why Revenue Grid has earned a reputation as a top-performing solution and an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on G2: "Before Revenue Grid, we failed to analyze our pipeline and identify trends," Rustam Z., a junior support engineer, said in a review posted on G2. "The software was helpful in managing our sales pipeline. It gave us signals at the right time to catch up with stalled deals. I personally could get insights from sales funnel analysis and visualize how my team make progress on a daily basis. That was awesome, we were finally not blind."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories."

"We are proud to be named in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards on the Best Sales Products list," said Vlad Voskresensky, Co-founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "We value users' feedback greatly and consider it a valuable opportunity to enhance our solutions. To be recognized on a list determined by customer votes is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best possible user experience. Our goal is always to be the top choice for sales teams worldwide."

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid, thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

