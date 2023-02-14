SYBRIDGE TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES CAVAFORM, INC.

--Cavaform, a Leader in Tight Tolerance Precision Tooling and Molding, Adds to SyBridge's Life Sciences & Consumer Portfolio, Expands Supportive Molding Capabilities--

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge"), a company dedicated to providing value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries, announced today that it has acquired Cavaform, Inc. ("Cavaform"), a leader in the tight tolerance precision tooling and molding market. This transaction represents Sybridge's 15th acquisition since its inception in 2019.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Cavaform expands SyBridge's presence in the high precision life sciences end-market. Cavaform's wholly owned subsidiary, MTM&D, is a leader in supportive molding for a wide range of life science and consumer applications.

For over 40 years, Cavaform has been known for its innovative solutions in close tolerance tooling. Cavaform's customers range across many end markets but is renowned for its solutions in the medical disposables, personal care and intravenous (IV) catheter tipping tool industries. In 2008, Cavaform started MTM&D as a testing and qualifications business, which quickly expanded into full "art to part" molding offerings.

New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge Technologies in 2019 to create and build a market leading value-added manufacturing solutions provider spanning end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities.

Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies, said of the transaction, "Cavaform is another important step in our transformation to be the partner of choice for advanced technology-driven design and manufacturing solutions. Cavaform and MTM&D adds to our capabilities in high precision tooling for the life-sciences segment and extends our ability to fulfill needs across the product lifecycle. "

Dave Massie, Owner and President of Cavaform, commented, "We are pleased to join and be a part of SyBridge Technologies' growing family of exciting companies. The combination of Cavaform's experience and SyBridge's breadth of design, prototyping, tooling and software capabilities creates an exciting platform for growth."

Bill McDonough, President of SyBridge's Consumer & Life Sciences Business Unit, added, "Dave Massie has done an outstanding job in building and maintaining a high-quality, close precision tooling and molding company. We are excited to welcome the new members to our team and look forward to working together to support our customers' continued growth."

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is the combination of 14 acquisitions of industry leaders made to combine different products, services and technologies into a singular technology enabled solution. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan and has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

