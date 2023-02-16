24 Seven Founder and Chairwoman, Celeste Gudas, named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 "Staffing 100" List

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas has been named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2023 Staffing 100 list.

The recognition honors bold staffing industry leaders who are charting the course into the future of workforce solutions.

Celeste founded 24 Seven in 2000 as a talent solutions partner for fashion and retail companies with just one office in New York City. Under her leadership, the company saw rapid expansion becoming one of the fastest growing, privately held staffing firms in the country with 17 offices around the world specializing in creative, marketing, digital, fashion, retail, and beauty.

In addition to the core brand's growth, 24 Seven has acquired Antenna, Creatis, Simplicity Consulting, The Sage Group, and Marketers That Matter®, all with successful female founders and leaders. Collectively, these acquisitions have helped 24 Seven continue to build a dynamic platform.

"I am deeply humbled to be recognized among some of the biggest forces in the staffing industry," Celeste said. "The last few years have been full of change as the world of work during and post-pandemic has completely shifted. But being part of this change and at the helm of finding solutions for our clients and candidates has been one of the most rewarding challenges of my career to date."

As chairwoman, Celeste continues to drive transformational innovation, equity, and operational excellence within 24 Seven.

"There is no one more deserving of this honor than Celeste. As our trailblazing founder she has always been driven by her passion to champion women in the workplace, inspiring them to find empowerment and financial independence through strategic career planning," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven, who was named to SIA's 2022 Staffing 100 list.

Last year Celeste was named to SIA's Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list.

24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors. 24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative, and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing project & program management and strategic communications consultants.

