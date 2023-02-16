Earth's Ally Debuts Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Packaging

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides, will debut packaging made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic this spring.

Earth’s Ally packaging made with PCR plastic will feature a “Made with Recycled Materials” embossment. (PRNewswire)

Made with recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE), the new 24-ounce, 32-ounce and 1-gallon bottles divert recycled plastic from landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and alleviate the environmental impact of drilling for virgin petroleum.

"Gardeners told us they care about sustainability, and we listened. With every product we develop, our team is committed to minimizing our environmental impact," said Scott Allshouse, CEO & President of Earth's Ally. "We're proud to be the first company in our category using PCR plastic, and that we did it without cost increases to our retailers or consumers."

PCR plastic is material that has been recycled by consumers, collected by waste haulers and re-processed for the manufacturing of new goods. It is chemically identical to ordinary polyethylene and can be recycled by consumers again.

To build consumer awareness and encourage recycling, Earth's Ally packaging made with PCR plastic will feature a "Made with Recycled Materials" embossment. To learn more, visit earthsally.com/pcr.

Availability

Earth's Ally is available at Lowe's stores nationwide.

Media Contact

Earth's Ally

Danielle Gallagher: danielle@sarasotagg.com, 1-800-550-6259

About Earth's Ally

At Earth's Ally, we believe families should not have to choose between products that work and products that are safe around children and pets. We are committed to protecting our pollinators and offer a complete lineup of Bee Safe® gardening products that have been scrutinized and tested by independent laboratories to ensure they are both effective and safe for people, pets and the planet when used as directed. For more information, visit earthsally.com.

Earth's Ally gardening products that have been scrutinized and tested by independent laboratories to ensure they are both effective and safe for people, pets & planet when used as directed. (PRNewswire)

