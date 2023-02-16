Northwestern Mutual Donates $270,000 to Nonprofits Nationwide through its Community Service Awards Program

Company recognizes its financial advisors' unwavering dedication to volunteerism

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the philanthropic work of its financial advisors, Northwestern Mutual is recognizing the individuals who have shown outstanding volunteerism and leadership through its 2023 Community Service Awards. Now in its 28th year, the awards program is distributing $270,000 to nonprofits nationwide.

"Northwestern Mutual is a company built on helping people, and it is inspiring to see the impact that these financial advisors are making on their communities through selfless contributions," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "I'm honored to work alongside these dedicated advisors who embody our company's values and commitment to the communities we serve."

This year, 14 winners received a grant for their nonprofit of choice. Of the 14 winners, four financial advisors also received an additional $5,000 grant for supporting organizations with a connection to the company's Childhood Cancer Program – a 10 year long initiative that benefits children with cancer by funding research and supporting families affected by the disease.

Additionally, four of this year's award recipients were recognized as Most Exceptional winners, each receiving $25,000 for their organizations:

Scott R. Cohen *, CFP ® , ChFC ® , CLU ® , Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, Los Angeles *, CFP, ChFC, CLU, Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times,

Michael B. Hendley , CLU ® , ChFC ® , CASL ® , MUST Ministries, Atlanta , CLU, ChFC, CASL, MUST Ministries,

Carol Hoffer , CLU ® , CASL ® , Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County , Ann Arbor, Michigan , CLU, CASL, Jewish Family Services of

William J. Newman , CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®, The University of Albany Foundation, Albany, New York , CFP, CLU, ChFC, CASL, RICP, The University of Albany Foundation,

Since the program's inception in 1995, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has donated nearly $7 million to nonprofits across the country. In celebrating the volunteer work of its financial advisors, the company deepens its dedication to giving back to the communities it serves.

2023 Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award Winners

Name Organization Office

Location Outstanding ($15,000) Kevin E. Miller, CLU® First Tee Pittsburgh Charles E. Greer, CLU®, RICP® Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle TN Nashville Lannie William Cropper III*, MSFS®, CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, WMCP® Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Reston, Va. Gregory A. Pearlman Jr. CLU®, ChFC® Kick Off for Kids (KOFK) Orlando, Fla. Milton "Hughes" Schwartz, CFP®, CLU® The Family Effect Greenville, S.C. Michael Slabic*, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® Periwinkle Foundation Houston Daniel J. Babitz* Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation St. Louis Mark A. Rizzo, CLU®, ChFC®, ChSNC®, CAP®, AEP® Family Service Association of Greater Elgin Area Chicago Kelci J. Wilner GiGi's Playhouse San Diego Ryan E. Yoder, CLU®, ChFC®, CLTC® Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Fort Collins, Colo. *Received additional $5,000 grant for connection to the company's national philanthropic cause, childhood cancer.



About The Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $465 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. It accomplishes this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation's efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making the company's hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

