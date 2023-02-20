KBR Launches Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology in Alliance with Swedish Biofuels

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has launched Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology in alliance with Swedish Biofuels AB, a technology developer and pioneer in cutting-edge research on biofuels.

The alliance extends KBR's decarbonization and energy transition portfolio into the aviation sector with a differentiated SAF offering. In addition to processing ethanol, this technology can also convert carbon dioxide and synthesis gas to SAF, thereby expanding opportunities for KBR's clients to utilize captured carbon toward a cleaner, greener future. Validation of this advanced technology was performed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

"We are thrilled to help the aviation sector in implementing solutions to advance their sustainability objectives," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Swedish Biofuels, the developer of the technology, has an unparalleled history of research and innovation in SAF and we are confident this technology will emerge as the leading SAF solution for our clients."

"Our technology for producing sustainable aviation fuels will be instrumental in lowering CO 2 emissions from the aviation sector and meeting net zero emission targets by 2030 and beyond. This technology is unique as it is ready-to-use real jet fuel as opposed to a blend component," said Dr Angelica Hull, Managing Director, Swedish Biofuels.

KBR is pioneering decarbonization initiatives through its low carbon technologies and constant process innovation to reduce emissions.

About Swedish Biofuels

Swedish Biofuels delivers engineering solutions, process architecture and science for the production and conversion of alcohols to transport fuels and valuable chemicals from sustainable feedstocks. The company is the inventor of the original Alcohol to Jet technology (ATJ), patented in 2004 for the production of fully formulated sustainable aviation fuels from alcohols (SAF). The company has produced, sold and delivered fully formulated SAF for tests, certification and demonstration programs in the US, UK, Sweden and Germany.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements about our expectations regarding our alliance with Swedish Biofuels AB and product offerings, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the related impacts on our business as we wind down our business operations in Russia; the potential adverse economic and market conditions, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, including as a result of pandemics such as COVID-19; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

