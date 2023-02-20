World-Leading Cloud-Mining Service Provider BitFuFu Launches ANTMINER Coupons Trading Function

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21st February, BitFuFu will announce the launch of the ANTMINER coupons trading function at the WDMS conference. ANTMINER coupons are issued by the world's leading miner manufacturer BITMAIN, which can be used to offset the purchase order amount of ANTMINER produced which was sold by BITMAIN, thereby reducing the cost of miners for investors and improving the return on investment efficiency. Currently, ANTMINER coupons can be transferred through the BITMAIN website, and miner investors can find relevant information on the Coupon Master, which is BITMAIN official forum.

BitFuFu's launched coupon trading function to provide a formal platform for global miner investors to communicate, trade, and circulate ANTMINER coupons, so that traditional investors and new investors can obtain relevant information about coupons in a timely manner, and realize safer and more convenient coupons trading transactions, while avoiding the disturbance caused by fake coupons in the market.

Based on the Standardized trading process, interested investors can easily match the expected type and price of coupons through simple searching on BitFuFu to achieve efficient trading. For coupon holders, they can quickly dispose of idle preferential resources and obtain additional funds, allowing them to develop mining plans more flexibly. BitFuFu's coupon trading function promotes the circulation of ANTMINER coupons, further improving their mining production and operation efficiency.

Built upon BitFuFu's proprietary technologies, the coupon trading function on BitFuFu's official website creates a secure and transparent trading platform for ANTMINER coupons trading and verification. BitFuFu believes that its strategic partnership with BITMAIN will help attract coupon holders and interested investors to its platform, creating traffic vortex to further promote transactions. The launch of the trading platform not only creates a market for coupon buyers and sellers, but also promotes the circulation of ANTMINER coupons and market activity. At the same time, it will also provide convenience for new investors to enter the mining industry, and promote capital increments and changes in the mining industry.

