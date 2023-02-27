DYMA Brands CEO Bill Goetz to Co-Chair National Resource Development Committee for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Reflects the Company's Continued Commitment to Community Service and Philanthropy



ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands ("DYMA" or the "Company"), an industry leader in foodservice manufacturing, is proud to share that Chief Executive Officer Bill Goetz will co-chair the National Resource Development Committee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).

The BGCA has a 160-year history of providing innovative, high-quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives. Mr. Goetz has served as a National Trustee for BGCA's Southeast Region since 2021. During this time, DYMA has supported BGCA through: sponsoring fundraising events across the Southeast; giving to The Atlanta Braves Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Atlanta Braves that supports community organizations and their programs within the metro Atlanta area; and participating in charitable programs like bike building for youth and toy drives, among other activities.

As co-chair of the National Resource Development Committee, Mr. Goetz will focus on building meaningful connections to inspire others to philanthropically invest in value- and mission-aligned projects aimed at making a difference in the lives of youth. As a first step toward reaching the organization's collective goal of raising $500,000 this year, DYMA has made a donation to BGCA.

Mr. Goetz said, "As I deepen my relationship with the organization and my commitment to its mission, I am delighted to co-chair the National Resource Development Committee to ensure we have the right resources in place to further enhance the experiences and opportunities for youth in our community. My work with BGCA is of course inspired by the deeply embedded culture of community service and philanthropy at DYMA, and I am proud of the Company's partnership with and support of BGCA over the past few years."

The Company looks forward to supporting Mr. Goetz and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as they serve and uplift local communities.

About DYMA Brands

Based in Atlanta, DYMA Brands is an industry leader in the development and manufacturing of portion control packaging solutions in foodservice, including liquid & dry condiments and dry blended mixes. Their innovative product portfolio includes Disney, Welch's, True Citrus and private labels brands for some of the largest operators in foodservice. Great flavor starts with DYMA Brands!

