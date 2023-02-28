Ex-Goldman Sachs Analyst to Launch Web3's First Cloud-Based FPS Game, Undead Blocks, on ImmutableX

The first full web3 game to release on ImmutableX in 2023, Undead Blocks, will invite gamers to collect NFT weapons and battle endless waves of zombies with their friends — with console-grade graphics coming to mobile devices.

SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagyu Games Studio , a web3 game development company founded by former Goldman Sachs analyst Grant Haseley, today announces that its free-to-play/kill-to-earn multiplayer zombie survival first-person shooter (FPS) Undead Blocks will be launched on ImmutableX , the preferred platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum.

Undead Blocks is the first multiplayer zombie FPS on ImmutableX, inviting players to collect and upgrade a wide range of weapons to survive endless hordes of zombies — alone or with friends. Each weapon comes in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) and can be customized to increase damage, ammo capacity, and accuracy.

"Undead Blocks is exactly the right combination of innovative tech and approachable, inclusive gameplay poised to give a massive push to the mass adoption of web3 gaming," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable. "Immutable is excited to provide Wagyu Games Studio with the full suite of our cutting-edge scaling solutions and toolsets to help make the game the blockbuster title it aspires to be."

Currently in beta, Undead Blocks can be played on PC and Mac, and internet browsers and even comes with controller compatibility. The game will soon be available on mobile devices via a special cloud gaming service, allowing it to feature AAA-level visuals on most modern smartphones without any hindrances.

In Undead Blocks, users can play alongside their friends or random people and participate in tournaments to earn ZBUX, a digital currency that can be used to acquire rare weapons and character skins. They can also stake UNDEAD, the game's deflationary utility and governance token, to earn more ZBUX tokens or special weapon NFTs. Thanks to fully integrated web3 functionality, players have full digital ownership over these items and can freely transfer, exchange, or trade them anytime.

While still in beta, Undead Blocks developers have already hosted a sponsored community tournament in Nashville — which attracted more than 7,500 participants — with a prize pool of over $150,000. Similar events are planned to take place in St. Louis, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas in the future. Meanwhile, the game has also attracted a loyal community of around 2,500 active daily players, with more than 100,000 people playing Undead Blocks over the past quarter alone.

By leveraging ImmutableX, Wagyu can offer Undead Blocks players an immersive and seamless experience that anyone can enjoy, regardless of their familiarity with the web3. For instance, users won't need to set up separate digital wallets; instead, they simply use their email addresses to register and start playing for free immediately. Notably, more than half of Undead Blocks' community members have never owned NFTs or cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, ImmutableX's robust scaling solutions and frameworks will ensure that all Undead Blocks-related transactions are as cheap and as fast as possible, including gas-free NFT minting.

"Immutable's laser focus on web3 gaming, community building, innovation, fairness, and inclusivity has made it the perfect choice for us," noted Grant Haseley, executive director of Wagyu Games. "Combined with our cloud gaming service, allowing interactive gameplay to be processed on remote servers and live streamed to any mobile device, we are about to make another massive step towards our joint mission to onboard the next billion users to web3."

The full launch of Undead Blocks on PC, Mac, and browsers is scheduled for February 28, bringing with it more quests, challenges, and a plethora of other improvements and new features. The game's mobile beta, including its cloud-based service that will bring console-grade graphics quality to anyone with a smartphone, will follow later this year.

About Immutable

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX - the leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum, entirely carbon neutral and gas-free.

ImmutableX offers unparalleled support to launch a successful web3 game on Ethereum. SDKs and APIs make adding NFT functionality to a game seamless and easy, the wide ecosystem of products and partners manage all blockchain infrastructure needs, and the ImmutableX Global Order Book generates real liquidity for assets.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

About Wagyu Games Studio

Wagyu Games is leading the charge on Kill-To-Earn Gaming. The Wagyu Games flagship product is set in the post-apocalyptic world with Undead Blocks, the premier Web3 zombie shooter on mobile and PC/Mac platforms. In this arcade style game players will be able to collect weapon skins, participate in sponsored tournaments, and survive endless waves of zombies as they navigate easter egg-filled maps and compete with their friends. Undead Blocks has already rewarded their player base with over $150K in sponsored tournaments as of November 2022, where players can enter the fight with no crypto wallet required.

