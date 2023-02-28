Upcoming U.S. Army Bowl 2-Day Regional Combine in Phoenix, Arizona to be co-Hosted with Signing Day Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the college sports recruitment process, and the U.S. Army Bowl, an annual national all-star game for U.S. high school football, will host the upcoming U.S. Army Bowl 2-Day Regional Combine in Phoenix, Arizona, March 11-12, 2023 (the "Phoenix Combine").

The Phoenix Combine is part of the 2023 U.S. Army Bowl National Combine Series. The Phoenix Combine will feature a series of drills and assessments to measure participating athletes' athleticism and football skills. The results of these drills will be collected and analyzed by Signing Day Sports' platform as part of the selection process for the U.S. Army Bowl game and/or the U.S. Army National Combine in December 2023. Each athlete will be reviewed based on physical ability, skills, game film, combine numbers, and, most importantly, their character, values and leadership.

Signing Day Sports is the official National Recruiting Partner of The U.S. Army Bowl. "We are excited to partner with the U.S. Army Bowl for this event," said Ryne Rezac, General Manager of Football at Signing Day Sports.

The 2022 U.S. Army Bowl featured some of the nation's best high school talent, including four-star quarterback Avery Johnson and four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. The Army has a 20-year history of sponsoring high school football all-star games including the country's top talent such as Christian McCaffrey (2014 U.S. Army All-American Bowl), Trevor Lawrence (2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl), Tim Tebow (2006 U.S. Army All-American Bowl), and Reggie Bush (2011 U.S. Army All-American Bowl).

"The U.S. Army Bowl is proud to partner with Signing Day Sports for this event," said Rich McGuinness, Founder and Chairman of the U.S. Army Bowl. The U.S. Army Bowl events are being produced by GOAT Farm Sports under the strategic development of Rich McGuinness, who also founded the former U.S. Army All-American Bowl launched in 2000.

Each athlete participating in the Phoenix Combine will receive a U.S. Army Bowl Combine jersey and three months of access to the Signing Day Sports app's recruiting platform with registration. For more information about the Phoenix Combine and the U.S. Army Bowl, visit the U.S. Army Bowl website at usarmybowl.com.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

About the U.S. Army Bowl:

The U.S. Army Bowl is America's Biggest Life-Changing Week in Football. Hosted in December in Frisco, Texas, by the Dallas Cowboys, Bowl Week invites many of the nation's top players and teams to showcase their ability and compete on the nation's biggest football stage. Bowl Week is highlighted by the U.S. Army Bowl and Takis National Signing Day on the Bally Sports Network. Bowl Week is where the nation's best preps and college stars of tomorrow showcase their ability and announce their college commitments to the world. Bowl Week also features the National Combine for the top high school underclassmen and top middle school players, the National Championships in tackle, Flag Tournament, and 7v7 Football Tournament. All athletes are invited to an exciting Opening Night, Media Day, Breakout Sessions with legendary NFL Coaches, a Pre-game Party at Football Fiesta, and provided free Bowl game access.

