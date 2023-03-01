DocuPhase Acquires Enterprise-Focused AP Automation Company, iPayables

DLC TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase, a leading provider of business process and accounting automation, document management, data capture, and payments technologies has acquired iPayables, a premier enterprise solution for accounts payables (AP) automation and supplier management solutions.

DocuPhase's acquisition of iPayables positions both companies to serve as a one-stop-shop for the office of the CFO.

Founded in 1999, iPayables brings more than two decades of specialized experience in payment automation technology for enterprise clients to the DocuPhase solution.

DocuPhase has more than 20 years of experience as a leading document management platform with advanced enterprise and accounting automation capabilities. The Tampa, Florida based company has grown exponentially in the past two years, as it continually seeks to invest in technologies that strengthen its standing as a comprehensive solution for back-office automation and payment processing across many verticals.

The acquisition allows DocuPhase to further extend its reach and offer enhanced services to AP automation clients in the enterprise sector. DocuPhase now delivers robust solutions for the back-office C-suite across the enterprise, mid-market and small- and medium-sized businesses.

"iPayables has a history of tremendous success serving Fortune 500 organizations," says Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase. "Their expertise will strengthen DocuPhase's existing AP automation platform, and our partnership better positions both companies to serve as a one-stop-shop for the office of the CFO."

For iPayables, DocuPhase supplements existing features by introducing document management, web forms, payment processing and workflow automation technologies to their solution suite. Together, these features create an end-to-end product offering that simplifies financial back-office processes from start to finish.

"I'm enthusiastic about the many opportunities made possible by our partnership," says iPayables CEO Ken Virgin. "Our new combined offerings will allow both companies to reach a broader spectrum of clients and will accelerate our product roadmap as we lift the market at large toward what we call 'future payables.'"

DocuPhase continues to augment its capabilities amid surging market demands for automation software.

"Rising costs, employee shortages, and increasing compliance and security regulations continue to put pressure on financial offices to automate and simplify their major functions," Gaertner explains. "Automating manual and repetitive processes is critical to scale efficiently and maintain margins."

ABOUT DOCUPHASE:

DocuPhase is a leading provider of digital solutions designed to maximize business efficiency. Their document management, workflow and accounting automation, and payment solutions eliminate mundane workflows and shorten approval processes associated with purchase orders, sales orders, invoice captures, payment approvals, vendor management, employee onboarding, and more. DocuPhase's innovative web-based applications have given companies across the globe the power to simplify their workflows and redirect their resources toward more strategic initiatives.

ABOUT IPAYABLES:

iPayables is the leading provider of enterprise-grade accounts payable automation solutions specifically tailored for large, complex accounts payable departments. Boasting a number of Fortune 100, 500 and 1000 clients, iPayables reduces paper processing costs the world over with a blend of innovative technology and excellent service.

