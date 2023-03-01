Extenet and Athonet Launch 5G in the U.S. Market

Complete 11 years of partnership with a joint 5G offering

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extenet and Athonet today announced the extension of their long-standing partnership into the 5G era. Extenet, through its MNET solution powered by Athonet, has been the leader in making LTE technology available to mid-sized mobility and fixed wireless players in the U.S. market. More than 15 mobility and fixed wireless networks in the U.S. are powered by the Extenet-Athonet partnership. The renewed relationship now allows U.S. customers to address the additional opportunities from 5G and CBRS. It also brings Athonet's strong global track-record in private and mission-critical networks to Extenet's customers in the U.S. market.

"With the new opportunities arising from 5G and CBRS, there is a need in the market for a proven network infrastructure provider with a complete technology platform, as well as network design and deployment capabilities to meet the demanding requirements of private networks, mobility operators and rural connectivity," said Jay Floyd, vice president of Corporate Strategy and Product at Extenet. "We have over 11 years of deployment experience with Athonet's core network technology which we have deployed successfully in the most challenging use-cases."

"With Extenet, customers needing cellular networks of any kind can have a proven and reliable provider to meet their most demanding requirements. There is no substitute for real-world experience in managing the most critical mobile network component - the mobile core network - and Extenet leads the field in this area," added Gianluca Verin, chief executive officer of Athonet.

Extenet is the leading national provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor, real estate, communities, and enterprise advanced connectivity needs.

Extenet's strategy is customer-centered, and its mission is to provide best-in-class connectivity solutions, including fiber and mobility, for its customers.

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 15 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

