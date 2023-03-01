Hubitat launches new home automation hub

Customer-driven improvements deliver a fast, reliable home automation experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubitat announced the launch of its new Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 home automation hub. With new radios and hardware, the Model C-8 hub delivers a boost in performance while maintaining its commitment to truly local home automation.

"Local processing delivers, hands-down, the best home automation experience," said Bruce Ravenel, CEO at Hubitat. "It's faster and more reliable than cloud-based home automation, and your user data remains private."

New features of the Elevation Model C-8 hub include:

Z-Wave 800 radio

Zigbee 3.0 radio (IEEE 802.15.4)

Wi-Fi and ethernet network connectivity

External antennas for Z-Wave and Zigbee

USB-C power adapter

The new radios, combined with the external antennas, increase the range and reduce RF latency when communicating with the more than 1,000 smart home devices that are compatible with the Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 hub. With the recent addition of the Apple HomeKit integration, the Hubitat Elevation hub is also compatible with all of the major voice assistants from Apple, Google and Amazon.

At the heart of the Hubitat Elevation hub is a full suite of automation apps that allow users to create everything from basic if/then automations to extraordinarily complex automations involving multiple triggers, variables and actions—no coding required.

A free migration tool allows current Hubitat Elevation Model C-5 and C-7 owners to transfer all of their automations and Z-Wave and Zigbee devices to the new Model C-8 with just a few clicks.

No subscription is required for Hubitat Elevation hub owners to access their hub remotely with the Hubitat mobile app, or to receive new apps and device drivers that are offered in regular platform updates. The new hardware in the Model C-8 is Matter/Thread capable and a platform update to add Matter compatibility is expected later this year.

"2023 is going to be an exciting year for Hubitat and our customers," said Ravenel. "Our new Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 hub sets the standard for what local home automation should be and will get even better with each new update."

The Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 hub has an MSRP of $189.95 and is available for purchase at a special introductory price of $149.95 at hubitat.com .

Hubitat Elevation Model C-8 home automation hub delivers features external antennas, new Z-Wave Plus 800 and Zigbee 3.0 radios, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity and so much more for fast, reliable home automation. (PRNewswire)

Hubitat Elevation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hubitat, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

