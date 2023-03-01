Make-A-Wish partners with Red Robin in record-breaking pledge to make wishes possible for children with critical illnesses

Partnership is the largest corporate cash-guaranteed commitment from a new partner

PHOENIX, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish– the global organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – has announced a new partnership with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, the casual dining restaurant chain with more than 510 restaurants across the United States and Canada. Red Robin's multi-year pledge of more than $3 million is the largest corporate commitment from a new partner in the history of Make-A-Wish.

Beginning Feb. 20, Reb Robin will donate 10 cents to Make-A-Wish for every kid's meal purchased across all corporate-owned and participating franchise restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. Red Robin will also support the nonprofit through a multi-year cause marketing campaign, local wish granting and other seasonal promotions throughout the year.

"We know wishes bring hope and renewed joy to children battling critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Our partnerships are the driving force behind every wish granted, and Red Robin's generous commitment will have a powerful impact on our mission and the lives of children and families nationwide."

Every year, there are 27,000 kids diagnosed with a critical illness that may qualify for a wish, and currently, Make-A-Wish grants about half that many wishes each year. The national partnership will help raise critical funds to make more life-changing wishes possible for children – many of whom credit their wish with helping them overcome their illness.

"Make-A-Wish is an organization very close to my heart after several years of prior service on their Board of Directors, and I am proud to introduce this partnership with Red Robin," said G.J. Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin. "We always strive to create memorable moments for families in our restaurants and, with this partnership, are honored to have the opportunity to extend that joy externally to the children who need it most."

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and more than 550,000 wishes globally. To learn more about the Red Robin partnership and how to join others in making life-changing wishes possible, visit wish.org/redrobin.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and American favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

