Wealth Dynamix appoints new Chief Strategy Officer to support the company's acceleration as a leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management solutions in the WealthTech sector.

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix is a leading provider of client lifecycle management platforms for private banks and wealth management firms. These span all stages of the client lifecycle from engaging with prospects, through onboarding and managing of clients via a 360-degree, consolidated view of all client data, activity and actions. The platform is designed to boost operating efficiencies and grow revenue whilst enriching the client experience and enabling a significantly higher degree of client insight and due diligence.

Robert Roome, Chief Strategy Officer at Wealth Dynamix (PRNewswire)

Robert Roome has 20 years of experience in the Wealth Management (WM) and Private Banking Industries, within technology, wealth management and management consulting firms. He has previously worked with Wealth Dynamix, as well as at firms such as Barclays and RBS, and most recently within the wealth management & private banking practice at management consultancy Sionic. This breadth of experience makes him uniquely positioned to support the acceleration of business, technology and people performance.

In this newly-created role, Robert will be responsible for helping to increase the growth of Wealth Dynamix and its position as the leading provider of Client Lifecycle Management solutions for the industry He will report into Gary Linieres, CEO of Wealth Dynamix and will sit on the company's Executive Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Gary said: "I am delighted that Robert has joined Wealth Dynamix, particularly at this point in the company's history when last month we welcomed Indosuez Wealth Management as a majority shareholder, whose backing will support our accelerated development whilst allowing us to maintain our independence and agility. The group's strength will allow us to better service our current and future clients, accelerate the evolution of our products and ultimately provide us greater opportunity for growth in key regions such as the EU and APAC.

"Our sole focus on private banking and wealth management makes us the top choice for firms wanting to reinvigorate cost:income ratios while improving customer experiences and which sees us playing a crucial role in the future of the wealth management sector."

Robert commented that it was "Great to be joining the team at Wealth Dynamix at this exciting time, with the wealth industry facing a real inflexion point, through rapidly changing client expectations, a shifting regulatory landscape, and technological advancements."

About Wealth Dynamix

Wealth Dynamix operates globally and is committed to providing wealth managers with fully integrated digitalised client lifecycle management solutions which remove friction and inefficiency throughout the lifecycle, embeds compliance and provides the ability to offer a fully hybrid client servicing experience.

Wealth Dynamix enjoyed a fruitful 2022 growing revenues and headcount by 50%, along with new and renewed contracts with Mirabaud and Banco Sabadell (Miami Branch) respectively and now powers four of the best wealth management firms for UHNWIs in the world according to Spears with Rothschild & Co, Mirabaud, Rathbones and Cazenove Capital counted amongst its clients.

Wealth Dynamix' sole focus on wealth management and private banking makes it the top choice for firms wanting to achieve process efficiencies, enrich client service and ensure compliance. A winner of over 40 global awards since its launch in 2012, most recently winning WealthBriefing's Best CRM System (Swiss) and Best CLM System (Americas) 2023 and Best CLM Solution by the Wealth & Finance Fund awards, and 'Best CLM (Customer Lifecycle Management) Solution' and 'Best Digital Offering' at the WealthBriefing Asia awards in 2022.

Wealth Dynamix takes great pride in knowing that no other vendor can offer one unified platform spanning the entire client journey and is therefore able to orchestrate journeys throughout the client lifecycle.

Wealth Dynamix is part of the Indosuez Wealth Management group of companies which acquired a majority stake in Wealth Dynamix in January 2023.

