AppViewX TO PARTNER WITH PCI SECURITY STANDARDS COUNCIL TO HELP SECURE PAYMENT DATA WORLDWIDE

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the leader in application-centric identity and access management, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Associate Participating Organization. AppViewX will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council's Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

"In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches," said Lance Johnson, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. "By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, AppViewX has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and adoption of PCI Security Standards."

As an Associate Participating Organization, AppViewX adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community to improve payment security worldwide. AppViewX will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

"We are very excited to become part of the PCI Security Standards Council and to continue to work with them on this critical initiative to further develop standards that secure the world's payment data," stated Murali Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer at AppViewX. "Additionally, our platform directly addresses the most recent enhancements in PCI DSS v4.0 which puts a focus on strong cryptography and the need for certificate (and key) lifecycle management (CLM) and validation as a top priority. By delivering a fully automated CLM solution, AppViewX helps organizations ensure digital identities stay secure and compliant to the payment processing standard."

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn . Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

About AppViewX

The AppViewX Platform aligns cross functional teams with self-service workflow orchestration to accelerate and optimize application delivery with security and compliance built-in. With role-based access controls and self-servicing functionality, teams can work in concert with each other throughout the application delivery process to provision and manage digital identities at scale, configure and control application infrastructure processes, and create and enforce policies that meet internal and external compliance requirements.

While other vendor tools just automate tasks, we unite enterprise development, IT and InfoSec teams to eliminate manual processes and errors, reduce service tickets from days to minutes, streamline secure application delivery and facilitate digital transformation from one central control plane, The AppViewX Platform!

