Boeing Nominates Sabrina Soussan to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] Board of Directors today announced that it has nominated Sabrina Soussan to be elected as a new director at the company's upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Soussan, 53, currently serves as chair and CEO of SUEZ SA, a Paris-based global utility company specializing in water and waste management with a focus on sustainability. Over a more than a 20-year career at Siemens AG, she held multiple leadership positions as Division CEO, Business Unit CEO and as an engineer in transportation, automation and energy management sectors. Prior to joining SUEZ, she was CEO of Swiss dormakaba, a global leader in access and security solutions.

"Sabrina is a proven leader who brings a global mindset with extensive engineering and senior leadership experience in manufacturing, safety, sustainability, transportation and digitalisation," said Boeing Chair Larry Kellner. "With a track record of success and a shared commitment to our values, Sabrina will add essential perspective to our Board."

Soussan, who is German and French, earned a master's degree in mechanical and aeronautical engineering from the École Nationale Supérieure de Mécanique et d'Aérotechnique and a master's degree in business administration from I.A.E. Poitiers and University of Dublin, Ireland.

Subject to her election at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 18, Soussan would become the eighth independent director to join the Board since April 2019. These eight directors collectively bring significant experience in aerospace, safety, engineering, manufacturing, cyber, software, risk oversight, audit, supply chain management, sustainability and finance. Based in France, Soussan would also become Boeing's first board member based outside the United States and she would join the Board's audit and finance committees.

"Sabrina is an ideal leader to join the Boeing board as we continue to restore our operational strength, guided by our focus on safety, quality and transparency," said Dave Calhoun, Boeing President and CEO. "Her global expertise, strong engineering credentials and deep experience leading complex manufacturing operations with safety at the forefront will be vital to our business."

