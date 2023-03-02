Delivery Celebration Ceremony for First F-16 Block 70 in Greenville, South Carolina, to be Livestreamed

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] has announced senior Bahraini, U.S. government, military and aerospace industry officials will soon celebrate the delivery of the first Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Block 70.

F-16 Block 70 at Lockheed Martin Greenville, South Carolina site (PRNewswire)

The event, to be held 11 a.m. ET on Friday, March 10, marks a major milestone for the F-16 Block 70 program, demonstrating Lockheed Martin's commitment to advancing the program and getting this much-needed aircraft and its advanced 21st Century Security capabilities to the warfighter.

The ceremony, to include high-level speeches and the aircraft's official reveal, will be livestreamed at the following link: Bahrain F-16 Block 70 Ceremony Event

This F-16 Block 70 jet is the first of 16 jets for Bahrain, and took its first flight on Jan. 24, 2023. From here, it will begin additional flight tests at Edwards Air Force Base before arriving in Bahrain in 2024.

Six countries have selected Block 70/72 aircraft. In addition to the current official backlog of 127 jets to-date to be built in Greenville, Jordan has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for 12 jets and Lockheed Martin has received a contract to begin its long-lead activities. Bulgaria has also signed an LOA for an additional eight jets for its fleet. Once these are finalized, the backlog will increase to 147. See additional information: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/f-16.html

(PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics) (PRNewswire)

