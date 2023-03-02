Transform Announces Winners of the 2023 Transform Awards

Organizations and Individuals Honored for their Commitment to Innovation, Creativity, and Transformation Across the Global World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform , the premier ecosystem connecting people-driven leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors to shape the future of work, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Transform Awards, which celebrate the most impactful stories of innovation, creativity, and transformation across the global world of work.

Winners were selected by a diverse panel of 15 seasoned change-makers, including investors, entrepreneurs, people leaders, and academics. The Transform Awards program honors 25 total Transform Awards winners across 15 designated categories and the Transform 10 individual awards.

The Transform 10 award recognizes ten of the most inspirational individuals who are challenging the status quo, and setting a new standard for people-driven leadership:

Alex Kweskin , EVP & CHRO, Banc of California

Allison Baum Gates , General Partner, SemperVirens Venture Capital

Beth Grous , SVP & CPO, Tripadvisor

Chip Conley , Founder & CEO, Modern Elder Academy

Deborah Hanus , Cofounder & CEO, Sparrow

Harpreet Basran , CPO, San Francisco 49ers

Karen Pavlin , Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer, ServiceNow

Kat Kennedy , General Partner, Kickstart Fund

Mala Singh , CPO, Electronic Arts

Taylor McLemore , Managing Director, Techstars

The 2023 Transform Awards categories celebrate companies with transformational initiatives:

Team Builder: Connected Culture of the Year: Oyster

Power Pair: Executive Partnership of the Year: CBRE

People Activator: Employee Experience of the Year: GHJ Advisors

Rewards Trailblazer: Total Rewards Innovation of the Year: Shopify

People Accelerator: L&D Program of the Year: SDI

Boundary Breaker: Hybrid Work Policy of the Year: 3M

Data Master: People Reporting & Insights of the Year: Zola

Industry Mobilizer: Inspiring Resources of the Year: Brown Table Talk

Difference Maker: Social Impact Initiative of the Year: The Mom Project

Wellness Driver: Mental Health Program of the Year: GoPro

Inclusion Champion: DEI Initiative of the Year: ServiceNow

Space Pioneer: Workspace Design of the Year: Thumbtack

Mission Messenger: Employer Brand of the Year: Calendly

Team Magnet: Talent Acquisition Strategy of the Year: Eventbrite

Family Ally: Caregiver Program of the Year: Affirm

"We are honored to spotlight the achievements of the 2023 Transform Awards winners," said Samara Jaffe, co-founder and General Manager of Transform. "Their human spirit, leadership, and achievements inspire us as a global ecosystem to push forward and keep innovating. They remind us that we are better together, and together we can transform the future."

The award winners will be recognized and celebrated at the Transform conference taking place March 27-29, 2023, with an on-site awards installation and special features throughout the programming. To learn more about Transform and register for the conference, visit transform.us .

