Andrea Bendzick Promoted to President and CEO of Astreya

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a leading provider of IT-managed services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrea Bendzick to the position of President and CEO.

Since taking on the role of President in February 2022, Bendzick has overseen Astreya's strategic direction, services portfolio, and global expansion efforts in key international markets. Under her tenure as President, Astreya has achieved strong double-digit growth and acquired several new, prominent clients.

"I am honored to lead Astreya into its next growth phase, furthering Astreya's mission of customer-focused innovation, enabled by our prioritization and commitment to our people strategy. We are excited to continue to build and strengthen new and existing customer partnerships across our entire portfolio of services," said Bendzick.

Before serving as President, she was Chief Operating Officer and Financial Officer. Her promotion comes at a time of significant expansion for Astreya, as the company continues to evolve its technology offerings to meet the needs of its global client base. With Bendzick at the helm, Astreya is well-positioned to drive continued success and growth in the years ahead.

Astreya's Chairman, Jeffrey Freeland, said, "We are thrilled to have Andrea Bendzick assume the President & CEO role. Her leadership, experience, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal choice to continue leading Astreya as we innovate and grow."

About Astreya

Astreya is a leading provider of IT solutions and services, with offices and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various IT-managed services, including digital workplace services, data center and network management, and next-gen digital engineering solutions. Astreya aims to help organizations optimize their IT operations through innovative software solutions, comprehensive IT support, and strategic consulting. For more information, please visit www.astreya.com.

