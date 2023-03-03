Premium global brands sign up for 3rd Hainan Expo

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a press release from the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE, also known as the Hainan Expo) will be held in Haikou—the capital city of China's southern Hainan Province—from April 11-15.

As preparations for the much-anticipated event are moving ahead smoothly, the exhibitor recruitment phase is basically completed and—last Monday—local authorities publicized the first list of global brands already signed up for this year's event.

According to the list, many of the brands that participated in the previous two Expos will be returning in 2023 with a variety of new products to show off to Hainan, to China, and to the world.

American multinational technology company Dell will participate at this year's CICPE with a new booth divided into several interactive sections (including a creation & innovation area, a study & work area, a gaming area, and an area dedicated to their Alienware products — a gaming computers hardware subsidiary that can be identified by their alien-themed designs).

Another familiar face at the event will be GoldMax, a New Zealand infant formula and supplement retailer. In their 200m² exhibition area, they plan to showcase special products made exclusively from the milk of grass-fed cattle. Owned by GOVKING Group (which had its Chinese headquarters established in Hainan 23 years ago), GoldMax has, since 2015, joined many of the tropical province's duty-free retail outlets (including the Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, the Haikou Meilan Airport Duty-Free Shop, and the Haikou GDF Plaza). Between 2015 and 2022, it has been the Free Trade Port's best-selling dairy brand.

