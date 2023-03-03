SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. ANNOUNCES KEY EXECUTIVE CHANGES

CAMDEN, N.J., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced a change in its top management structure. Effective April 1, Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, will step down from the day-to-day management of the company and will assume the role of Corporate Advisor based at the Camden headquarters.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the contributions Tom has made over the past 40 years. I fondly remember the days we spent working together at Subaru of America from 2014 to 2017," said Tomomi Nakamura, President and CEO of Subaru Corporation (SBR). "He is truly a great contributor. I am deeply grateful for his long-time dedication that has made Subaru what we are today. His commitment and friendship have helped to grow Subaru of America into a very strong position in the U.S. market and has created a strong and valued brand. But his leadership and the creation of the Love Promise initiative have truly elevated Subaru to be more than a car company."

Also effective April 1, Tadashi "Tady" Yoshida will be promoted to the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Subaru of America, Inc. from his current position of Executive Vice President. Yoshida is a 34-year veteran with SBR and he has been with SOA for two years. He previously held executive positions within SBR in Overseas Sales and Marketing, Global Marketing and the Customer Service Division.

In addition, Jeffrey A. Walters, currently Senior Vice President of Sales, will be promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer. Walters has more than 30 years of experience with SOA. Prior to his promotion to Senior Vice President in 2014, Walters worked as Vice President, Field Operations. Previously, he served as Director, Field Operations, Regional Sales Manager and Brand Strategy Manager.

"The Subaru brand and Subaru of America hold a special place in my heart. Since the day I arrived here 41 years ago, we have worked tirelessly to make Subaru more than a car company. The growth of this company has been nothing if not spectacular, but I am most proud of the good we have done with our Love Promise programs and the lives we have impacted. It is the employees of Subaru of America, the great friendships we have developed and our amazing customers and retailers who are the secret of our success," said Doll. "We are headed into an exciting new time of growth for the industry, and I know we have an incredibly strong team in place to guide Subaru of America forward."

Under Doll's leadership, SOA experienced unprecedented growth. Since being named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2009, and subsequently President in 2013 and CEO in 2018, he led Subaru of America to 12 consecutive years of sales records from 2008 to 2019 when the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production. A more than 40-year veteran of SOA, Doll also served as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Business and Strategic Planning, Director of Accounting, Director of Treasury Operations and Manager of Treasury Operations.

