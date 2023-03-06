Circular Polymers by Ascend to feature portfolio of recycled feedstocks and compounds at Plastics Recycling Conference

HOUSTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Polymers by Ascend, a market leading recycler of post-consumer fibers, will exhibit its line of recycled polymer feedstocks at the Plastics Recycling Conference. Ascend Performance Materials, majority owner of Circular Polymers by Ascend, will be in attendance as well, with representatives on hand to introduce the ReDefyne™ line of high-performance recycled compounded polymers.

Circular Polymers by Ascend (PRNewswire)

Circular Polymers by Ascend converts post-consumer carpet into fiber and pellets. The company uses a proprietary process in its California-based facilities to achieve unparalleled efficiency in recycling, successfully providing a new life for PET, polypropylene, nylon 66, nylon 6 and calcium carbonate. The company has redirected 85 million pounds of waste from landfills into new goods since 2018.

"As the global demand for reliable recycled feedstocks climbs, we are proud to give a second life to millions of pounds of carpet waste that previously would have been dumped in landfills," said David Bender, CEO of Circular Polymers by Ascend. "We look forward to partnering with other industry leaders, innovators and policymakers at the Plastics Recycling Conference to explore even more solutions to achieving circularity."

ReDefyne, which Ascend launched in October, is a portfolio of sustainable polyamides created with up to 100% pre- and post-consumer recycled polyamide 66 or 6 to provide a low carbon footprint and reliable performance, even in demanding applications.

"Our commitment to circularity allows us to offer sustainable nylon compounds with certified recycled content designed to meet challenging specifications," said Prasad Taranekar, Ascend Performance Materials' director of the ReDefyne business. "And customers can rely on a security of supply because of our unique position of being vertically integrated to ensure consistent quality sustainable feedstocks, both post-consumer through Circular Polymers by Ascend and our own pre-consumer materials."

Ascend, a fully integrated producer of durable materials, has a sustainability strategy based on three pillars: empowering people, innovating solutions and operating without compromise. Ascend has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030 and recently announced two new efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of its products.

Circular Polymers' industry recognition includes the Plastic Industry Sustainability Innovation award, Innovation Showcase award from the Association of Plastic Recyclers, Arrow award from the California Product Stewardship Council and Processor of the Year award from the Carpet America Recovery Effort.

The Plastics Recycling Conference, which begins today and runs through Wednesday in National Harbor, Maryland, attracts more than 2,000 industry leaders to its exhibit hall, panel discussions and networking opportunities. Circular Polymers by Ascend will be in booth 615.

Contact: Nicki Britton | +1 832-205-4854

nbritt@ascendmaterials.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials