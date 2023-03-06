Experlogix Expands Support for APAC Clients

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah , March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experlogix, a leading provider of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Document Automation software, announced today that it has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and hired Brian Ambrosius as a Sales Director to enhance support for APAC clients and prospects.

Experlogix Logo (PRNewswire)

Based in Australia, Ambrosius brings more than 15 years' experience forging partnerships and helping organizations expand into new regional markets. Experlogix has also expanded its implementation team presence in the APAC market.

Experlogix has undergone significant global growth, and its expansion into APAC represents a continuation of that success. In addition to expanding sales and implementation support, the company has invested in its engineering teams specifically for the APAC region, to ensure it can support new clients as they implement Experlogix Document Automation and CPQ software.

"We're excited to continue growing our presence and provide further support for APAC clients," says Beth Thornton, Chief Revenue Officer at Experlogix. "APAC organizations face unique challenges. By growing our presence there, we're equipped to help solve them. This expansion will fuel further growth and lay the foundation to form new partnerships based on mutual success."

Experlogix has expanded teams across multiple regions and departments, expanding its headcount by more than 100 between 2022 and 2023, to support an increasingly global client base. More than 1,700 organizations leverage Experlogix CPQ and Document Automation software with more than 100,000 users globally.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute to Experlogix's expansion in APAC and establish a local presence in this region," Ambrosius says. "Seeing how we already have a very strong customer and partner base inspires me to think about how we can grow in the future. I look forward to meeting our customers and partners, as well as growing the Experlogix family."

Experlogix expects to see continued growth for the CPQ and Document Automation markets in the APAC region. While the region continues to face disruptions in the supply chain that linger from the pandemic, industries such as manufacturing have grown and been transformed to take advantage of new opportunities. This will help drive greater demand for more efficient operations, greater accuracy, and better communication between business units — all use cases that can drive demand for CPQ and document automation solutions.

About Experlogix

Experlogix solutions simplify and humanize the most complex processes to unlock workflow velocity and create a better customer experience. Experlogix CPQ makes configuration and other processes faster than you ever thought possible and simpler than you dared to imagine. Experlogix Document Automation simplifies and optimizes even the most complex document processes for companies worldwide, in any industry. Experlogix — simplifying the complex.

Headquartered in the United States and the Netherlands, Experlogix supports more than 1,700 clients in more than 30 countries globally. We're online at www.experlogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Experlogix