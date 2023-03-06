SINBON Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

TAIPEI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON has been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is SINBON's first time participating in the GEI to be selected as a component stock, making SINBON one of the leading electronic component manufacturers.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index covers five key perspectives to assess corporate gender equality performance, including leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. This year, 485 companies with a combined market capitalization of US$16 trillion from 45 countries and regions across 11 industries have been selected in GEI, including 16 companies from Taiwan.

SINBON values gender equality and actively creates a friendly corporate culture that embraces diversity by recruiting diverse talents. SINBON also encourages women to display their confidence and strengths in the workplace. Since 2021, more than 30% of SINBON's managers at the associate level and above are female, and more than 40% of our managers at the division director level are female, with the proportion of female executives in the entire group reaching as high as 46%. On the issue of inclusion, SINBON has employees from more than 10 countries around the world. Therefore, SINBON strives to create a diverse and inclusive work environment to help our employees shine and excel in the workplace. For example, SINBON designs recruitment and development programs for employees from different regions, including international internship programs, assisting foreign employees in applying for work permits, and hiring local supervisors in different overseas locations. Moreover, SINBON adopts inclusive, diverse, respectful, and equal principles toward the LGBTQ+ community, providing fair and smooth channels for promotion and stages and opportunities to showcase their abilities.

"We are honored to be invited and selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the first time. In the future, we will continue to refine our performance in various evaluations to build a gender-equal workplace and gradually realize our vision of diversity and inclusion," the Director of Sustainable Strategy Division, Ms. Lily Huang said.

About SINBON

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON (TWSE: 3023) is a world-leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solutions. SINBON has widely established operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.sinbon.com, or reach out to us at inquiry@sinbon.com.

