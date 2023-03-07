Sitrick And Company Adds Former Journalist and Strategic Communications Pro James Doran to New York Office

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitrick And Company has added James Doran, a former reporter and editor for news organizations that include Bloomberg, The Financial Times and the Times of London, in addition to experience as a global strategic and crisis communications professional. Mr. Doran will join Sitrick as a Member of the Firm in its New York office.

Mr. Doran brings to the firm more than 30 years of working at the highest levels of financial media and strategic communications worldwide.

Prior to joining Sitrick, he was the Senior Strategic Communications Advisor to the Family Office of Lex Greensill, Managing Director and Global Head of PR Media and Communications to Greensill Capital, Head of Content and Thought Leadership for DMCC – Government of Dubai Commodities Authority, and Senior Communications Advisor to National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

In recent years, Mr. Doran's work involved advising on communications related to governmental inquiries, criminal investigations and civil litigation in multiple jurisdictions, numerous regulatory inquiries, and the intense media scrutiny that accompanies them.

Before that he traveled the world as a staff business writer and foreign correspondent for The Times of London, where he also served as bureau chief on Wall Street and in Washington DC. As a senior journalist he worked across the UK and Europe, the Americas, Australia, the Middle East and Africa. He also worked as a Sub Editor and City Reporter for The Evening Standard and a Sub Editor of the Financial Times, served as Emerging Markets Editor, Middle East for Bloomberg News, and Deputy Business Editor for The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi which he helped establish in 2010.

James transitioned into PR after advising National Bank of Abu Dhabi on the implementation of a new communications, media, and crisis strategy. He advised many blue-chip clients when he launched and ran Pentameter Media, a media advisory based in New York where he counted Fortune 500 companies, fintech startups and high-net-worth individuals among his clients.

Michael Sitrick, founder, chairman and CEO of Sitrick & Company, said: "We are pleased to welcome James as a Member of the Firm. In addition to his deep and broad global journalism experience, James brings extensive knowledge and experience across the communications spectrum to the firm and its clients. Although he will be based in our New York office, he will be contributing to our clients' needs on a global basis."

Mr. Doran said, "I am delighted to be joining Sitrick & Company at this critical time. It is a privilege to work with such a unique group of people to advise such a rarified and diverse clientele. I look forward to the challenges and successes before us."

ABOUT SITRICK AND COMPANY

Sitrick And Company focuses on corporate, financial, transactional, reputation and crisis communications, and crisis management. Although the firm is best known for its work in sensitive situations, it has an extensive and successful practice in each of these areas. Over the past 34 years, it has provided counsel and services to help launch companies, support or defend against litigation, combat short-sellers, deal with data breaches, and many other events that affected or could affect its clients' business value, market value and overall reputation. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. More information about the firm can be found at https://www.sitrick.com/.

