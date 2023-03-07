Vortex Companies Promotes Ryan Graham to Senior Vice President of Services Division

Role critical to continued growth of division and solidifying customer relationships

HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the promotion of Ryan Graham to Senior Vice President of Services. "Ryan has been here since our founding in 2015 and has excelled in every position and challenge put in front of him," stated Vellano. "This new role is no exception, and I am confident he will take our services division to the next level."

As part of a recent company management team reorganization, Ryan Graham was promoted to SVP, Services Division at the Vortex Companies. (PRNewswire)

Previously Vice President of Sales for the services division, Graham's leadership style is quietly confident. "It's inspiring to see what our team has accomplished over the last eight-plus years, and we are just getting started," added Graham. "Although we are still fairly young by industry standards, our management team has decades of service and contracting experience, of which I have had the opportunity to observe and learn from some of the very best."

With this reorganization Graham will report to Vortex COO, Wes Kingery. Graham's transparent and open communication management style is critical to expanding the service division's workload with existing customers, as well as identifying new business verticals and customer segments for growth. "It really comes down to consistently delivering what our customers deserve, which is the broadest range of solutions and the highest quality service possible," said Kingery. "From the initial jobsite walk to final project completion, we want our customers to understand there is a difference between good work and great work."

"Ryan has been in the trenches since day one. He understands our culture and demands for excellence," added Vellano. "His ability to calmly lead and direct has earned the respect of the entire management team."

About the Vortex Companies

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing a broad range of industry-leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions supported by experienced, trained personnel. Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services and field support to the municipal, industrial and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; geopolymer; mortar; epoxy and resin materials; installation equipment and services; and training and field support, which allows customers to select the best fit for their system. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

