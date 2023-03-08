Feds for Med Freedom Files Suit Against U.S. State Department for Vaccine Mandate, Religious Discrimination

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feds for Medical Freedom has filed a new lawsuit, Feds for Medical Freedom v. Anthony Blinken et al., seeking to hold the U.S. Department of State accountable for religious discrimination based on its persecution of employees who refuse to get vaccinated for faith-based reasons. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Eastern Virginia. It asks the court to declare the State Department's acts unlawful and discriminatory and to award appropriate monetary damages for injuries suffered.

Feds for Medical Freedom is suing the State Department for discriminating against unvaccinated employees.

The suit details "physical invasion, lack of acknowledgement and accommodation, professional and interpersonal humiliation, privacy breaches, ostracism, harassment and countless other instances of discriminatory behavior as a direct result of [plaintiff's] sincerely held religious beliefs."

Plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include a military veteran who had previously suffered brain injuries and whose manager "laughed aloud" when she asked for a medical accommodation as well as a host of men and women attesting to hostile work environments and harassment.

If successful, this lawsuit would be a landmark win in the effort to hold the government accountable for its discriminatory, unconstitutional, and anti-scientific COVID vaccine mandate.

"Feds for Medical Freedom is working to shine a light on the way our own government has abused and discriminated against employees who don't want to get vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status," said Feds for Medical Freedom President Marcus Thornton. "The fact that our government is continuing to try to enforce this mandate and intimidate and harass decorated civil servants, even after the president declared the pandemic 'over,' is inexcusable. Our goals are to block the enforcement of this mandate, hold bad actors accountable and compensate those who have been injured by unlawful discrimination."

Media Contact: Alex Weintz, aweintz@amberintegrated.com

View original content:

SOURCE Feds for Medical Freedom