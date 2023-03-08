G-SHOCK LAUNCHES NEW COLLECTION INSPIRED BY THE WORLD OF GAMING

The Gamer's RGB Collection Features Colorful Designs with a Cybertech Touch

DOVER, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced a new collection of four watches inspired by the digital-age culture – the Gamer's RGB collection. The DW6900RGB-1, GA100RGB-1A, GA2100RGB-1A, and GA700RGB-1A complete the collection of popular G-SHOCK silhouettes built for function in updated and fresh hues.

While the bezels and bands of each watch incorporate a glossy black finish, there are two distinct face displays that pull further inspiration from gaming devices. The DW6900RGB-1 and GA100RGB-1A have distinct rainbow vapor deposition on the dial face for a cyber-inspired coloration that recalls the illumination of a gaming PC. For a more subtle look, the GA2100RGB-1A and GA700RGB-1A have multicolored highlights whose bases are matte black with fluorescent red, blue, and yellow accents. This color-blocked style highlights the intricate construction of the watch while giving off a cool gaming-device vibe.

With game-world aesthetics, the Gamer's RGB collection is the perfect wrist accessory -- whether gaming at home, heading to the local arcade, or hanging with friends. Tap into the virtual world with a sleek design that compliments your gaming device while keeping you on time for your next adventure – on-screen or in real life.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Countdown Timer

Full auto Calendar

Multi-function alarms

Date/month display swapping

The G-SHOCK DW6900RGB-1, GA100RGB-1A, GA2100RGB-1A, and GA700RGB-1A are available now for $120, $130, $110, and $110, respectively, at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low-temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

