95% of nearly 7,000 consumer respondents report understanding how to scan QR codes, with half of them more likely to scan relevant and engaging ad experiences

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from the largest known national consumer survey conducted on QR Codes and Connected TV (CTV) were released today, in a first of its kind collaboration between Origin , a creative technology company who builds zero-code TV advertising solutions, Flowcode , the Direct to Consumer Company™ building powerful connections and measurable conversions for brands and consumers through advanced QR solutions, and LoopMe , a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. Commissioned by Origin with support from their preferred QR provider, Flowcode, and conducted by LoopMe, the survey boasts a sample size of 6,982 consumers in the U.S., and explores how well consumers understand QR codes on CTV, how they feel about using them, and what could be done to increase the likelihood that they engage with them.

First-of-its-Kind Consumer Survey on QR Codes for CTV Released by Origin, Flowcode, and LoopMe (PRNewswire)

"Over time, QR technology has fallen in and out of fashion. Recently, however, we've seen a surge in brand interest in QR on CTV as their ability to create instant second screen engagement presents unlimited potential for brand interaction," said Fred Godfrey, CEO and Co-Founder of Origin. "However, limited foundational consumer research has meant that most QR-based strategies today are lacking vital basic intelligence, which in turn has held advertisers back from truly realizing their unique ability to invite direct engagement on the big screen. For that reason, we commissioned this nationwide study so that the entire advertising industry can now have the data they need to ascertain objective benchmarks for success and adopt critical best practices."

Survey data highlights include:

Approximately half of viewers exposed to a QR code on TV know what it is

Heavy streamers are nearly twice as likely to scan a QR code than light streamers

Up to 60% of 18-34 year-olds have scanned or attempted to scan a QR code on TV

Male audiences are more likely to scan a QR code than female audiences

Of the 95% of viewers who indicated that they know how to scan a QR code on TV, nearly half reported not scanning when the opportunity arises, leaving the door open for better engagement

48% of respondents said they are most likely to scan a QR code to learn more about what is being advertised versus only 29% reporting they would scan for an incentive (coupon, discount), highlighting the need for relevance

29% of respondents said they are least likely to scan a QR code when the ad is not relevant to them

Methodology: The opt-in privacy-compliant research study was delivered to U.S. consumers via their mobile devices, resulting in 6,982 respondents, in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, with the analysis of the results completed in February 2023. Data was normalized to account for population and gender splits. The survey was non-incentivized.

"Performance-based brand campaign elements are gaining ground," said Rachel Conforti, SVP Marketing at LoopMe. "We're increasingly seeing QR codes being leveraged in commercials, indicating a shift towards making major CTV advertising investments more actionable. There is an incredible opportunity to better measure and optimize TV advertising to mobile actions that help brands gain further insights into the impact of their campaigns. We are thrilled that our AI-powered survey technology is helping educate TV advertisers on how to best close the loop on branding and outcomes."

Flowcode's offline to online direct to consumer platform enables first party connections with consumers across all brand touchpoints and is the only technology provider to offer real-time analytics, geo-location data and attribution across screens. Origin tapped Flowcode as the premier QR solution for this survey as the industry leading QR platform reaches 95% of U.S. households via their extensive media partnerships. Most recently, Flowcode partnered with PLANTERS® during their Super Bowl ad, creating an interactive activation leading to an extended content experience, which saw a 70%+ conversion rate.

"The ability to use Flowcode insights to track which creative assets drive the most engagement and where geographically consumers are is incredibly valuable. It allows us to optimize real-time, and better engage with our consumers and fans on future initiatives," said Robbie Koons, brand manager at PLANTERS.

"By leveraging Flowcode, PLANTERS and our brand partners no longer have to choose between performance and storytelling – the consumer can," said Meghan Glenn, Head of Media Sales at Flowcode. "The survey data is aligned with what we see in market every day, and we are excited that now more brands can reap the full benefits of understanding what consumers really want in their CTV QR experience."

To view the research report, please visit https://www.corp.originmedia.tv/ctv-qr-code-national-consumer-survey .

About Origin

Origin is an award-winning creative technology company whose zero code TV advertising solutions have reshaped the way marketers captivate and communicate with consumers inside and outside the home.

Fusing pioneering CTV ad formats with proprietary technology and direct media partnerships that span the streaming ecosystem, Origin's solutions are embraced by brands, agencies and platforms who are seeking to deliver a stronger storytelling experience to their audience.

Founded by media veterans Fred Godfrey and Stephen Strong , Origin is driven by a relentless belief that the time has come to challenge tradition and enrage the status quo. Learn more at www.originmedia.tv .

About Flowcode

Flowcode is The Direct to Consumer Company™ building powerful connections and measurable conversions for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically. To learn more, visit Flowcode.com . For business inquiries, please contact: partner@flowcode.com

About LoopMe

LoopMe, a leading outcomes-based platform, closes the loop on digital advertising. By leveraging AI to optimise media delivery in real-time, we drive measurable uplift for business outcomes and more effective advertising across online and offline marketing goals, including brand lift, purchase intent, consideration, foot traffic and sales. LoopMe was founded in 2012 with the mission to create better consumer experiences through innovation, powered by data, in order to bring people and brands together.

The Company is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Dnipro (Ukraine), Japan and Hong Kong. In January 2022, Mayfair Equity Partners, a leading tech and consumer growth investor, became LoopMe's majority investor, partnering with the Company's founders, Stephen Upstone and Marco van de Bergh, its wider management team, and existing institutional investors including BGF.

The Company's clients include brands, publishers and all five major holding companies, including dentsu, Publicis, WPP, Omnicom, Pepsi, Microsoft, Sony Pictures, Hyundai/Kia and Warner Bros. Discovery.

For more information, please visit www.loopme.com



