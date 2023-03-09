SOLACE DEMONSTRATES THROUGH-GLASS CAPABILITIES AT MWC 2023

Also seen actualizing LiFi tech-giant pureLiFi's LINXC™ 5G LiFi Bridge

MOUNT PEARL, NL, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Solace Power Inc. ("Solace Power" or the "company"), a global leader in high-performance, leading-edge wireless power technology, showcased the latest developments in the company's wireless power product family at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona from February 27th to March 2nd,2023. Neil Chaulk, the CEO of Solace Power represented the company at MWC as a part of the Canadian delegation.

Neil Chaulk, CEO of Solace Power (R) with Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi (L) following a joint product demonstration in the pureLiFi booth at MWC Barcelona 2023. (CNW Group/Solace Power) (PRNewswire)

In addition to showcasing their technology in the Canadian Pavilion, Solace's wireless power capabilities were also exhibited at their partner pureLiFi's stall as the global leader in LiFi technology who demonstrated LINXC™ 5G LiFi Bridge at MWC. LINXC™ 5G LiFi Bridge is a concept that reduces the complexity of 5G fixed wireless access deployment, extending 5G mmWave capabilities to home and office spaces through windows, by combining Solace's patented wireless power technology with pureLiFi's LiFi technology that uses light to transmit data.

"Our wireless power solutions can deliver power and high bandwidth data through Low-E glass and walls, including 400mm thick concrete, to power 5G access points for fixed wireless access (FWA) and open network terminal (ONT) electronics for FTTx. Our applications disqualify the traditional installation methods by eliminating the need for drilling holes and reducing maintenance issues arising from water penetrating the access duct." commented Neil Chaulk, CEO of Solace Power. "As a company, we firmly believe that collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation and progress in the tech industry. We are thrilled to join forces with pureLiFi, whose values and expertise perfectly align with ours. By working together, we can enhance our customers' experiences and deliver unparalleled value. Together, we can shape a more connected future for all", he further added.

Solace Power's attendance at MWC Barcelona 2023 marks another milestone in the company's leadership in high-performance wireless power technology. MWC attendees and prospective partners had the opportunity to see exclusive demonstrations of the company's latest wireless power solutions, meet with the company CEO, and learn how Solace Power is helping to lower the cost of FWA installation and maintenance, and enable faster 5G services at a fraction of costs. Solace's latest developments in wireless power technology and partnership with pureLiFi demonstrate its commitment to innovation and expanding the capabilities of wireless power technology across multiple markets and industries.

About Solace Power

Solace Power is a leading developer of intelligent wireless power-based solutions featuring proximity sensing and data. Our patented technology provides industrial-grade, decoupled power for a world of new, previously unachievable, applications in automotive, defence, industrial automation, and telecommunications. Solace Power is proud to have won the Boeing Silver Level Performance Excellence Award and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™/Companies-to-Watch. To learn more about Solace's wireless power solutions, please visit www.solace.ca.

