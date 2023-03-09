Zingeroo and Z-Squared Securities Appoint FinTech Veteran Peter Dolezal as General Counsel

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zingeroo Inc., the all-in-one trading app for investors, by investors — along with its subsidiary broker dealer Z-Squared Securities LLC — are excited to announce the appointment of Peter Dolezal, J.D. to the position of General Counsel.

Zingeroo is the first "competitive" stock, option and crypto trading platform in the US. They have reimagined the otherwise hard and lonely process of investing into a series of friendly competitions — for chances to win prizes.

"I am excited to bring my 25 years of legal and regulatory experience to the company," Mr. Dolezal stated. "Zingeroo has done an excellent job of prioritizing compliance and I'm excited to help Zingeroo further innovate its unique fintech platform. It's an exciting challenge and opportunity to be part of a team reinventing the trading experience within the confines of the current regulatory landscape."

Mr. Dolezal brings nearly three decades of fintech industry experience to the Zingeroo competitive trading platform that takes a social approach to online investing. Prior to joining Zingeroo, Mr. Dolezal spent over four years serving as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of ShareNett Holdings, LLC, a members-only investment platform for high-net-worth individuals and investment professionals.

Mr. Dolezal also served as Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of ShareNett Securities LLC, a broker dealer wholly owned by ShareNett Holdings, LLC, as well as President of ShareNett Investment Advisors, LLC, an exempt reporting investment adviser also wholly owned by ShareNett Holdings, LLC.

Zingeroo Founder & Chief Executive Officer Zoë Barry previously collaborated with Mr. Dolezal at a prior broker-dealer, and has long admired him for his professionalism and industry expertise. "It's always a milestone as a startup founder when you're able to hire a former co-worker," she said. "I'm excited for the talent and expertise Peter brings to the firm."

She added that she has no doubt that Mr. Dolezal will be instrumental in achieving Zingeroo's full potential during its next phase of growth.

About Zingeroo

Founded by serial entrepreneur Zoë Barry, Zingeroo is a commission-free trading app that transforms investing into a series of fun, educational competitions between friends. Launched in 3Q21, Zingeroo has attracted legions of users, many of whom have come from other solo trading platforms— along with many others who are investing for the first time ever. For more information, visit: https://www.zingeroo.com

