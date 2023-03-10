Former College Football Coach Jeff Hecklinski Innovating the Recruiting Game as General Manager of Signing Day Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, is pleased to announce former college football coach Jeff Hecklinski as General Manager. With 25 years of coaching experience (20 of them at the NCAA D-I level), Hecklinski brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Singing Day Sports team.

Hecklinski's pedigree as a leader at successful athletics programs will help further solidify Signing Day Sports' position as a top innovator in recruiting. He has worked in varying coaching capacities with San Diego State, Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, and Illinois, among others. He played quarterback at Western Illinois where he accumulated nearly 6,000 yards passing and became the second-leading passer in school history.

"I am thrilled to join the Signing Day Sports team as General Manager. Throughout my career as a coach and recruiter, I have seen firsthand the challenges that young athletes and their families face in navigating the college recruiting process. I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to this role, and to help these young men and women position themselves for success in achieving their dreams of playing at the next level," said Hecklinski.

As a former coach and player, Hecklinski has a deep understanding of the football recruiting landscape and what it takes for a player to succeed at the next level. He has a proven track record of success on and off the field, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable as Signing Day Sports continues to grow and innovate in the sports technology space.

"As someone who knows people and the recruiting game very well, I believe that Heck's expertise and experience in coaching will be invaluable in helping us change the game for recruits across sports. His reputation is impeccable, and I am confident that his leadership will help us build a business that is not only successful but also changes the game in the recruiting industry," remarked Danny Nelson, CEO, Signing Day Sports.

Signing Day Sports was founded by a former professional athlete and coach who saw the need to improve the antiquated college sports recruiting landscape. With the Signing Day Sports app, student-athletes have the ability to upload video-verified measurables and testing, official fundamental and drill recordings, game schedules and stats, and interview questions to highlight the intangibles of their athletic character all in one place.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

