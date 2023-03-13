Alchemy Pay Partners with ZD Group, Parent Company of Mouette Securities, Shares Four Hong Kong Licenses and receives its investment

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading fiat-crypto payment gateway, Alchemy Pay, has revealed that it has joined forces with ZD Group, the parent company of Mouette Securities, a reputable global investment fund. Within the frame of this strategic collaboration, ZD Group provides investment and shares its four financial licenses authorized by Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and Insurance Authority (IA) of Hong Kong with Alchemy Pay, while Alchemy Pay commits to provide crypto payment solutions to all businesses in ZD Group. This collaboration aims to promote resource sharing and foster stronger business ties between the two entities.

It should be highlighted that ZD group has shared its Hong Kong Type 1, 4 and 9 financial services licenses granted by SFC with Alchemy Pay. The three licenses are crucial and mandatory for conducting financial investment businesses in Hong Kong, respectively covering areas in dealing in securities, advising on securities and asset management. In addition, Alchemy Pay will be granted access to the Insurance Broker Company license held by Sunbright Wealth Management, a subsidiary of ZD Group, as issued by the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong. This license will help Alchemy Pay to develop potential business with negotiating or arranging contracts of insurance.

Mouette Securities has been listed as a registered institution on SFC of Hong Kong's official site . The Financial Services Licenses details can be found by searching 'Mouette Securities' via Name Search or 'BLE877' via Central Entity Number Search. The Insurance Broker Company license held by Sunbright Wealth Management can be found on the official site of the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong - Register of Licensed Insurance Intermediaries (Firm) page via license number 'FB1829'.

This sharing of licenses aims to facilitate Alchemy Pay's entry and promote its penetration into the Hong Kong and even larger global financial market. With the acquisition of the licenses, Alchemy Pay can better ensure the provision of secure, compliant and regulatory payment services to an extended group of partners. The partnership will indeed drive the growth of Alchemy Pay in the global market and expand its user base beyond Hong Kong.

Rui Huang, the founder of ZD Group emphasized that partnering with Alchemy Pay is an important layout of ZD Group in the Web3 industry. "Moreover, Hong Kong, being a global hub city for blockchain development with a well-established regulatory framework and supportive environment for financial services, has attracted many crypto and blockchain companies. ZD Group is closely monitoring global financial trends and opportunities related to Web 3.0, and is actively preparing to obtain relevant business licenses for early entry. The investment in Alchemy Pay is a critical step in ZD Group's aggressive deployment of the fintech and Web3 industry and the attempt to capture the trend."

ZD GROUP, established in 2018, is a conglomerate that combines financial investment and businesses in the fin-tech sector. The group possesses a diverse range of financial services and has spearheaded investments in firms operating in unmanned vehicles, medical biology, the consumer industry, and emerging technologies. Mouette Securities primarily provides one-stop services of cosmopolitan financial services and enterprise solutions, and it has leaped to become the top 20% of securities companies in a total of over 600 Hong Kong (by turnover value in the first half of 2022).

As a leading payment solution provider, Alchemy Pay has been at the forefront of the crypto payment industry, leveraging blockchain technology and traditional fin-tech experiences to enable fast, secure, and cost-effective cross-border transactions. The establishment of this strategic partnership represents a strong vote of confidence of Alchemy Pay's capabilities and potential within the payment sector. Furthermore, it marks a significant move that Alchemy Pay will expand cooperation and work with more conventional brokers in compliance business.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto and global fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and users. The Alchemy Pay Ramp Solution is integrated, via plugin or API, with platforms and dApps, providing an easy onramp from fiat currency to crypto. Alchemy Pay's supports payments from 173 countries - Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, popular regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfers with a focus on emerging markets. Its offramping capability remits to users in 50+ local fiat currencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Website: https://alchemypay.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alchemypay

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alchemypay

Medium: https://alchemypay.medium.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Alchemy Pay