AmericanSenior, a HighTechLending company names Eric Ellsworth EVP of National Sales

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, a national leader in home equity solutions, today announced Eric Ellsworth as their EVP of Sales which will include Call Center, Outside Sales, Branches and its Third-Party Business. Mr. Ellsworth brings several years of reverse mortgage experience. Previously with Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, Eric was a VP of Retail Sales for 8 years and helped grow the business to over 140 loan officers nationwide. Prior to Reverse Mortgage Funding, Eric was at Liberty Reverse Mortgage managing its inside and outside sales divisions.

To learn more about American Senior and the television commercials, please visit https://americansenior.com/tv

HighTechLending's Erika Macias, Co-Founder & EVP Chief Operations Officer says, "Eric is a great addition and will continue to ensure that we continue to be in the Top 10 Reverse Lenders. Eric is an experienced and purpose driven leader and together, we will build a robust sales and marketing engine with our Reverse Branches across the nation. Our strategic vision has always been to grow our call center and national field sales channel and we're proud to demonstrate our commitment by investing in someone of Eric's amazing talent to build out the organization and continue as a leader in the Reverse industry. HighTechLending will continue to transform the way people approach retirement and turn visions into realities."

Ellsworth said, "I am very excited to join HighTechLending as EVP of Sales. HighTechLending is the premier lender for the top reps in the industry and we will continue to round out our infrastructure to provide first class service to our reps through our concierge like service. Top reps deserve top service. We don't want to be everything to everyone, we want to be the best Company to the best reps!"

"We have also begun to build a unique lead platform to assist our reps that are interested in leads and will expand our program to our TPO partners as well in the coming months. This is a challenging market, but we are planning now, and I am confident we will come out of this even stronger. We have many exciting new strategic initiatives that we look forward to sharing soon."

"Eric is one of the most talented sales leaders I have come across and HighTechLending is very lucky to have him," said David Peskin, President of RMF. "I've known Don and Erika for years and they have an incredible platform. Don will be missed very much, and I know Eric will help carry Don's vision forward."

Taking out a reverse mortgage plan is one of the major decisions a customer can make and at AmericanSenior. We believe that they should have the best possible choice and working with HUD-Approved counseling services which is vital in determining the flexibility to access further funds. To learn more about American Senior and the television commercials, please visit https://americansenior.com/tv.

About AmericanSenior, A HighTechLending company.

HighTechLending offers Fannie Mae (30-year conventional fixed mortgage), FHA and Reverse Mortgages. Founded by President Don Currie and SVP Erika Macias, their winning strategy consists of a carefully crafted blend of excellent price, niche product offerings and exceptional customer service. This concept combines the winning combination: paperless loan process with automated underwriting. Erika Macias has over 25 years in the mortgage banking industry. She was the Senior Vice President of Wholesale Operating for IMPAC and helped launch the opening of HighTechLending in 2006. She currently oversees all production operations and is a strong bridge between the sales directives and the operational goals. She opened HighTechLending in June of 2006 with Don Currie, as a mortgage bank specializing in high technology paperless loan process.

We specialize in converting reverse mortgage brokers into branch partners. This provides them with all the tools necessary to compete on a banking level in the reverse industry. We also cater to mortgage brokers/bankers who want to break into the reverse market without any reverse experience. We hold A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about our company, please visit the company's website and for more information and to obtain an instant rate quote, please visit us at www.americansenior.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HighTechLending, Inc.