John Hubbard Joins IWCO as Senior Vice President Sales

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing results, announced today that John Hubbard has joined the company as Senior Vice President Sales. Hubbard is an accomplished senior sales leader with an extensive track record of building relationships with client executive teams from global marketers, retailers, and publishers. Hubbard brings strong management skills and experience in driving revenue growth, developing strategic customer relationships, and leading large sales teams.

In his new role, Hubbard will lead the recently expanded IWCO sales team and participate in strategy development, contributing innovative ways to drive growth and serve clients. He will oversee the sales team's progress and develop action plans to help the team achieve sales goals both from existing and new clients across a variety of industry vertical.

"We're excited to leverage John's extensive industry knowledge and experience to fuel our ongoing sales growth as part of our growing sales team," said James Capstick, CSO of IWCO. "He joins our team at the perfect time, as we showcase our investment in new solutions and capabilities to help clients engage in our full suite of marketing services to achieve performance improvement through hyper-personalization, better cost efficiencies, and focused targeting."

Hubbard joins IWCO as the organization continues to expand its sales team, adding four new Sales Directors and a new Vice President, Marketing Strategy over the past few months. New team members include:

Robert Cubelo joins IWCO as a National Sales Director , bringing a strong track record as a successful sales professional with recent experience as an executive vice president for a large technology company. In his role, he will share IWCO's expertise in comprehensive data analytics and omnichannel marketing strategies with clients.

Sarah Davis joins IWCO as National Sales Director bringing more than 20 years' experience in client strategy, business development, and revenue growth. In her role, she will develop new business opportunities and manage existing client relationships for IWCO's broad range of end-to-end marketing services.

Greg Marvin joins IWCO as a National Sales Director , bringing 20 years' experience partnering with clients, developing strategic client relationships, most recently as an Account Director in data solutions. In his role, he will use his deep understanding of consumer data to assist clients in augmenting their direct mail programs with companion digital channels, driving enhanced performance in all channels.

Josh Prunty joins IWCO as a National Sales Director , bringing extensive experience in print sales and building strong client relationships to the organization. In his role, he will develop and manage major national accounts to help fuel IWCO's continued growth.

Robin Murphy joins IWCO as VP Marketing Strategy in its Marketing and Creative Services (MCS) Department. She is a creative, data-driven, top-performing marketing executive with more than 20 years' experience in financial services and other verticals launching, transforming, and positioning organizations for profitable growth by providing insights to optimize direct marketing campaigns.

"The growth and development of our team further showcases the exciting developments at IWCO as we're actively Making Better HappenSM for our clients, said Capstick." I'm thrilled to welcome these colleagues and see how they use their tremendous skills and experience to help exceed our clients' expectations and fuel our continued growth."

About IWCO

As a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing services, IWCO is Making Better HappenSM for marketers who are serious about results. IWCO delivers end-to-end marketing services holistically focused on the success of multichannel marketing programs. The company's full range of services includes data, strategy, creative, execution, media, analysis, and execution for marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through ControlCase, reflecting its commitment to data security. To learn about direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more subscribe to IWCO's BETTERInsightsSM blog and follow the company on LinkedIn.

