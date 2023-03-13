Medtronic named one of World's Most Ethical Companies

Recognition honors companies demonstrating business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. Medtronic is one of only two honorees in the 'Healthcare Products' industry category.

"We strive to act responsibility and earn the trust of our customers and communities, and this award is a true testament to our 95,000+ global employees and the customers we serve," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Written more than 60 years ago, the Medtronic Mission continues to be the cornerstone of our culture and business operations. Our Mission commits us to maintaining good citizenship in all the communities in which we live and operate, and to society in general."

"Every day, we find ways to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life. At Medtronic, we believe ethical sales are durable sales, and this award affirms our commitment to deliver results the right way," said Tara Shewchuk, VP and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Medtronic.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Medtronic for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

More information about Medtronic's corporate ethics can be found in the 2022 Integrated Performance Report and by visiting http://www.medtronic.com/ourimpact.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations

Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

