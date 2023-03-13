SHEIN Announces Inaugural SHEIN X Design Summit to Inspire and Empower Emerging Designers

SHEIN hosts hundreds of designers and artists for showcases, panels and networking opportunities with fashion industry experts, including LaQuan Smith, Maeve Reilly, Laura Kim and Gary Wassner

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 1, SHEIN, the global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, will host the company's first-ever SHEIN X Design Summit, which will gather designers, artists and industry leaders at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California.

The summit aims to celebrate independent designers and empower them to leverage the company's flagship incubator program, SHEIN X, to take their businesses to the next level, no matter their level of experience.

"At SHEIN, we're committed to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs," said George Chiao, U.S. president of SHEIN. "Since we launched SHEIN X in 2021, thousands of entrepreneurs have been able to elevate their brands on the global stage through the program. This year, we're looking to onboard 1,000 more, and we're excited to partner with visionaries and veterans from across the fashion industry to guide and support the next generation of designers and artists."

The day-long summit will feature designer-dedicated programming and networking opportunities, including panels with LaQuan Smith, designer and founder of LaQuan Smith; Laura Kim, co-creative director at Monse; Maeve Reilly, celebrity stylist; Gary Wassner, CEO of Hilldun Corporation; Evette, co-founder of Act of Faith and founder of EXO Cosmetics; Racquel Natasha, influencer, designer and founder of Natasia swimwear; and Josephine Skriver, model and co-founder of JOJA. There will also be a performance from The Future X.

"The SHEIN X program is an amazing opportunity for designers at all levels of their careers," said Smith. "I'm thrilled to partner with SHEIN for the first-ever SHEIN X Design Summit, where I'll share my own story and advice, and hopefully provide some inspiration for aspiring designers."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with stylists, merchandisers, buyers, influencers and other industry professionals, including current SHEIN X designers, who will share their personal experiences with the program and showcase their collections.

SHEIN X Design Summit Schedule

When: Saturday, April 1 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: City Market Social House – 1145 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles

Agenda (all times PST):

8:30 – 10 a.m. – Breakfast

10 – 10:15 a.m. – Opening Remarks

10:15 – 11 a.m. – Keynote Conversation with LaQuan Smith

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Mindset, a panel conversation with LaQuan Smith , Laura Kim , Maeve Reilly and Gary Wassner to discuss the business side of fashion

12 – 1:30 p.m. – Lunch

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Hone the Power of Social Media, a panel conversation with social media experts and professionals, including Evette, Racquel Natasha and Josephine Skriver , about how to leverage social media to enhance your business

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. – Q&A with SHEIN X Top Performers

3:30 – 4 p.m. – The Future X Performance and Announcements

4 – 5 p.m. – Transitional Break

5 – 8 p.m. – SHEIN X Showcase and Happy Hour, a fashion showcase and networking-style happy hour where designers and artists can connect with suppliers, buyers, merchandisers, social media influencers, celebrities, stylists, panelists and more. During the showcase, Laura Kim and Maeve Reilly will also identify select SHEIN X designers for one-on-one mentorship opportunities.

ABOUT SHEIN X

From just seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers and artists from around the world, launching more than 25,000 original creations. SHEIN has invested more than $55 million into the program and guides participants through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, to marketing and supply chain logistics. Importantly, SHEIN X designers maintain ownership rights to their SHEIN X designs. Since the launch of SHEIN X, SHEIN X artists and designers have earned over $5 million in commission from the sale of SHEIN X products globally.

ABOUT SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com.

