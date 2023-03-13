Zenvia Informs Minimal Exposure to US Banks

SÃO PAULO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today provided commentary on its current banking relationship with US Banks, including Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), in response to investor questions.

Zenvia maintains its cash and short-term investments with a diverse group of large global financial institutions, with 92% of our cash and cash equivalents in Brazil, 4% in Mexico, 2% in Argentina and 2% in the US.

Zenvia's exposure to SVB totals less than $100 thousand (~BRL500 thousand), an amount that is FDIC-insured. We do not anticipate a material impact to our financial condition or operations as a result of SVB's transition into receivership by the FDIC. We have no credit facilities or other financial relationships with SVB.

We will continue to monitor the situation and any impact on Zenvia, our customers, partners, and suppliers.

