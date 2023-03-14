CASETiFY Launches the Pushin Case as a "Hole" New Canvas for Customization

With up to 14 openings for unique pin attachments and four color options, the Pushin Case is the ultimate lifestyle accessory for iPhone users.

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities has today expanded its product portfolio with its new case type, the Pushin Case. With up to 4ft of drop protection and 1x Military Grade Standard, the product's most striking feature is its 13-14 holes made for silicone pin attachments, which come in up to four color options. The Pushin Case collection retails for $42-$58 USD and is now available for purchase at casetify.com .

(PRNewswire)

Apart from the attachment openings, the Pushin Case has a soft-touch feel thanks to its silicone finishing for a comfortable grip. It also provides an easy and straightforward installation due to its soft and flexible material. The Pushin Case is equipped with a raised bezel to protect the device's screen from bumps, scratches and cracks.

Customers can decorate the Pushin Case with pins of their choice but can also purchase four sets of pins stylized for many different aesthetics and countless combinations. Pin sets available for purchase include a Cottagecore set, with pins modeled after a duck, mushroom and other earthy elements, a Retro West set with cowboy charm options, a Diner Breakfast set modeled after traditional diner components, and a Peace Love Earth set including pins around positivity.

Wes Ng, Co-Founder and CEO at CASETiFY, said: "Creativity is at the core of everything we do. With the Pushin Case, we want to celebrate creativity and allow our users to choose how they customize their phone case by changing, mixing and matching different pins to their liking. We hope everyone can have fun crafting their own style!".

The Pushin Case is available in Black, Pink, Purple, and Cream for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the Black version is available for all iPhone 13 and 14 models. The new case will retail for $42-58 USD depending on the model, with pin sets retailing from $25 USD. The CASETiFY Pushin Case can be purchased at www.casetify.com

More collection images can be found HERE

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASETiFY