Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Expert Sarah Brons Joins Asurity's RiskExec Team

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity") is pleased to announce that industry leading CRA professional, Sarah Brons, has joined Asurity's RiskExec® as Senior Vice President, CRA Products and Services.

In this newly created role, Sarah will oversee the design and enhancement of RiskExec's SaaS-based CRA module, shaping features and functions to meet the growing needs of a broad array of financial institutions. In addition, RiskExec advisory clients will now have access to Sarah's deep domain expertise developed over the course of her nearly two decades of experience in CRA, bank examination, and community development.

Sarah joins RiskExec from American Express where she served as Director, Community Development in American Express' National Bank Center. In this capacity, Sarah spearheaded CRA Grant and Service Programs. Previously, Sarah spent six years as a bank examiner with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Throughout her career, she has been a change agent in banking, expanding community engagement, automating and improving CRA programs, and deepening the capabilities of organizations and teams with which she has worked.

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec by Asurity, said, "Adding Sarah to our team enhances our ability to rapidly implement new CRA and community development legal and regulatory requirements within our software platform. Sarah's unique combination of regulatory and industry experience will be especially helpful to our clients as they work to implement new CRA modernization and Section 1071 rules scheduled to be finalized this year."

Risk Exec continues to attract subject matter experts like Sarah who possess the domain knowledge to further enhance the scope and scale of Risk Exec products and advisory services. "I am thrilled to be joining the team of compliance experts at RiskExec as it develops innovative ways to meet evolving client needs," said Sarah. She added, "As a practitioner, who has come to appreciate RiskExec as having the best fair lending and CRA compliance modules available, I look forward to bringing my capabilities to help RiskExec meet the growing demands of lenders in the consumer, auto, mortgage, and fintech sectors. All such lenders increasingly have a need for automated tools and related advisory services in order to meet the myriad of complex regulatory requirements applicable to their businesses."

About Asurity and RiskExec

Asurity delivers automated compliance solutions to the mortgage, retail banking, and consumer lending industries. RiskExec is one of Asurity's leading SaaS-based products, combining the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for reporting and analytics to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements and business objectives. RiskExec is embraced by financial institutions for compliance or other uses in mortgage, retail banking, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. Asurity also offers Propel™, an all-new, highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages, and RegCheck®, which provides comprehensive compliance checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. For additional information about Asurity and its suite of SaaS compliance solutions, please visit www.asurity.com .

