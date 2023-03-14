JIVF selects OpenWay to become a consumer finance leader in Vietnam

Vietnam , JACCS International Vietnam Finance Company Ltd. ( JIVF ) is a Japanese consumer finance firm in credit card player in the Vietnamese market. It has selected the Way4 payment software solution from OpenWay as a key step in achieving its goal of becoming a leader in the Vietnamese consumer finance market, delivering attractive credit programs in cooperation with local and global brands.

OpenWay is the global provider of the award-winning Way4 digital payment software platform, which has won recognition already in the Vietnamese market and worldwide. Way4 digital payment solutions for card issuing, merchant acquiring, transaction switching are relied on by hundreds of tier-1/2 banks, processing companies, and fintechs.

JIVF's migration to Way4 is expected to be completed in a few months. Way4 will help JIVF deliver individual and corporate credit card products, BNPL services, launch a digital wallet, and ensure better digital-first customer ­­experiences in consumer finance on an accelerated timeline in Vietnam .

JIVF is placing its trust in its partnership with OpenWay given its leadership and experience globally and in the Asia region and is relying on Way4, OpenWay's best-in-class digital payment software solution. OpenWay's successful projects launched in Asia include a BNPL solution with LOTTE Finance, Timo, an API-based digital bank that was launched in the AWS cloud in just 4 months, and SmartPay, a successful financial inclusion wallet with over 650,000 merchants and 40 million users. As a modular and highly configurable platform, Way4 allows clients to build highly personalized credit products with flexible implementation: on premise, in the cloud, or as a dedicated SaaS. Way4 payment software is used globally and can be deployed on major cloud platforms: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud (OCI), and others, also in private clouds. The Way4 platform for JIVF is the first OpenWay installation in Oracle Cloud in Southeast Asia.

Way4 is an end-to-end solution with unique online core, account and events management, dynamic pricing, automated workflows, card issuing and wallet management, merchant management, omni-channel, authorization and settlement, modern APIs, and IPS interfaces. So, it will allow JIVF to manage the full lifecycle of their payment products and offer the super online customer experience. OpenWay offers JIVF various options to help JIVF optimize their operational costs, including managed services and end-to-end technical operations for JIVF. The agile teams of both companies will cooperate closely to create competitive products and co-branded credit programs with personalized rewards, instalments. With the Way4 platform, the JIVF team can quickly launch innovative card products, create new partnership campaigns and respond to the growing demand for consumer credit.

Mr. Taniguchi Noboru, General Director, JIVF:

"We believe that to become a leader on a new market and keep your leadership, we need to work with trusted leaders. We have chosen OpenWay because it was critical for us the high quality of the Way4 platform, fast time to market, successful experience of OpenWay globally and locally, excellent client service, and high operational efficiency. Moreover, the OpenWay team has demonstrated deep technological knowledge and advanced expertise that will help us to grow our credit finance business and respond to the high demand for credit products from our customers in Vietnam."

Mr. Nguyen Manh Ha, General Director, OpenWay Vietnam:

"Consumer credit has shown strong growth in the Asian region, and OpenWay's role is to help financial institutions and fintechs with the best payment solutions to create differentiated competitive products. We are excited to partner with JIVF and fully committed to delivering best-in-class payment technologies and contributing to the company's strategic goals. OpenWay's leadership globally and in Vietnam of over 15 years with help us to meet the high standards of JIVF and ensure that JIVF will receive the best support in achieving its aims."

About JACCS

JACCS (Japan Consumer Credit Service) established in June 29, 1954 Hakodate, Japan. JACCS main business activities are Credit Business, Credit Card and Payment Business, Financing Business, Overseas Business.

In Overseas Business, JACCS entered into Vietnam in June 2010 as JACCS International Vietnam Finance Company Limited (JIVF), a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of Vietnam, having its principal office at 15th Floor, Centec Tower, 72-74 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. JIVF drew on its position as a Japanese-owned company to bolster its member store network, centered on the dealers of Japanese motorcycle makers. JIVF has broadened its operations to encompass finance for automobiles and appliances and credit cards, card loans, and other consumer loans, contributing to Vietnam's economic progress. JIVF aims at providing customer credit for installment sales with trustworthy services and a network of member store with the goal is to provide to customers in a quick, inexpensive and polite way.

About OpenWay

OpenWay is the only best-in-class provider of digital payment software solutions, and the best cloud payment systems provider as rated by Gartner, Omdia, Aite, and PayTech. Its Way4 platform is used by Tier 1 and 2 banks and processors, as well as ambitious fintech startups. Among them are Nexi, Worldline, Finaro, Payoneer, and other leading payment players across the globe. Way4 innovations support card issuing, A2A payments, e-commerce and POS acquiring, digital wallets and payment switching.

